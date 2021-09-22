checkAd

DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Agreement with The University of Arizona to Develop “Intelligent Rock Bolt” for Changing Mining Conditions

The objective of this agreement is developing monitoring techniques for reducing traumatic injuries and fatalities resulting from time-dependent physical and geologic degradation of ground openings and ground support as a result of changing mining conditions

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” and the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the manufacture, sale, installation and monitoring of laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provide a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of infrastructure for applications in border security, pipelines, oil and gas, aviation and aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has signed a R&D agreement with The University of Arizona. The research & development agreement is to develop a patented instrumented rock bolt for monitoring the stability of underground openings. The expected outcomes will be: (i) the evaluation of rock mass deformation and movement in response to changing mining conditions; (ii) the measurement of localized stress and strain along the length of a rock bolt; and (iii) the evaluation of spatial resolution and (economic) feasibility of using instrumented rock bolts.

We believe this new technology will help to identify and monitor the associated hazards, especially those that result in fatal or catastrophic ground falls in mines. We believe the resulting Intelligent Bolt technology will also have use in other areas of mining practice, including stress measurement and microseismic monitoring.

“We are pleased to work on what we believe will be industry changing safety equipment for the mining Industry. We believe this Intelligent Bolt will also be deployed into other sectors including the monitoring and safety of bridges, buildings, skyscrapers and other large structures throughout the construction industry,” said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of the DarkPulse. “With recent catastrophic events in Miami we believe an intelligent bolt system could have alerted to those events leading up to the building collapse thereby saving lives. We look forward to working with the team from The University of Arizona on building this lifesaving technology.”

