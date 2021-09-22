checkAd

Regarding public information about Klaipeda Prosecutor Office civil claim concerning AB “Klaipedos nafta” shares granted to employees

22.09.2021   

Public sources of information provided that the Klaipeda Prosecutor Office has submitted a civil claim against AB "Klaipedos nafta" (KN) on a ground of protection of public interest. As suggested by the media, a civil claim is concerning shares granted to employees in 2019.

KN granted the shares to employees in 2019 according to the Rules for granting shares, which were approved in the general shareholders meeting. Relevant link: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4561c449403dd0740cf7ee2c12302 ...

KN has not received a civil claim, thus is unable to provide any comments on the issue.

Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas, +370 614 82665





Disclaimer

