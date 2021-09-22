checkAd

Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License Testing and Telehealth Services in Indonesia

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, plans to launch its first-ever super app in Indonesia that combines all of its mobile e-commerce and fintech solutions into one mobile app for easier access and greater interoperability.

The super app will provide access to the company’s PayLogiq e-Wallet, GoLogiq hyper-local food delivery and other mobile eCommerce solutions, as well as its recently announced mobile fintech platform for microlending, driver’s license testing payments and mental health consultations.

These app features will be powered by Logiq’s recently launched Radix, a proprietary, internally developed platform designed to consolidate the data generated by its mobile commerce business segments into a fast, easy-to-access centralized portal. Radix’s advanced analytics and alternative scoring of unbanked individuals have been designed to enhance the company’s business planning and development in emerging markets.

Logiq’s digital wallet technology enables users to perform multiple financial transactions quickly and securely, including money transfers, receiving and repaying loans, accessing insurance, buying airtime or data, and paying bills or merchants—all conveniently from their mobile device, anytime, anywhere.

“This new super app represents a major step towards improving the lives of millions of Indonesians who do not have access to traditional financial, payment and health services,” noted Brent Suen, president of Logiq. “Rather than having to switch between apps for these essential services, Indonesians will gain access to a convenient, all-in-one app, as well as benefit from the built-in interoperability and data sharing between them. We see this combined functionality creating a multiplier effect in terms of broader adoption and daily use of our mobile commerce solutions.”

The super app will be designed to support and encourage better financial inclusion, which is greatly needed in Indonesia. The country has the third-largest unbanked population in the world after China and India, according to Merchant Machine.

Indonesia has a population of 270 million and total gross domestic product of more than a trillion dollars, according to the World Bank. The new super app would tap the country’s growing eCommerce market, which is projected to surpass US$43 billion this year.

