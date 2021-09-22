checkAd

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 18:00  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BZ14BX56Issuer NameGAMESYS GROUP PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ14BX56

Issuer Name

GAMESYS GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Merrill Lynch International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

6.700941

1.239189

7.940130

8712713

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

3.927618

5.011347

8.938965


 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ14BX56


 

7352950


 

6.700941

Sub Total 8.A

7352950

6.700941%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

N/A

N/A

15314

0.013956

Sub Total 8.B1


 

15314

0.013956%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

31/01/2022

N/A

Cash

4888

0.004455

Swaps

13/05/2022

N/A

Cash

173

0.000158

Swaps

24/05/2022

N/A

Cash

500000

0.455663

Swaps

06/07/2022

N/A

Cash

2366

0.002156

Swaps

08/07/2022

N/A

Cash

99904

0.091045

Swaps

11/07/2022

N/A

Cash

62386

0.056854

Swaps

19/07/2022

N/A

Cash

250000

0.227832

Swaps

29/07/2022

N/A

Cash

422746

0.385260

Swaps

16/11/2022

N/A

Cash

1986

0.001810

Sub Total 8.B2


 

1344449

1.225233%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

6.355659


 

6.373415%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA


 


 


 

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association


 


 


 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

No

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665156/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Holdings ...

Gamesys Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BZ14BX56Issuer NameGAMESYS GROUP PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Monthly (August 2021) Operational Update from US Antimony Corporation
Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announces Commencement of Operations of Van Zandt County, Texas Lease: ...
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Siyata Mobile and Esper Announce Strategic Partnership to Scale Deployment of Mission Critical ...
Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ...
Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline ...
BeMetals Extends Option Agreement for Thunder Mountain Gold's South Mountain Project
Biotricity to Discuss Expansion of Remote Monitoring Medical Device Products at Oppenheimer Fall ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:00 UhrGamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company
Accesswire | Analysen
13:30 UhrGamesys Group PLC Announces Block Listing Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
13:30 UhrGamesys Group PLC - Block Listing Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
09.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Gamesys Group PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement
Accesswire | Analysen