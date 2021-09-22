Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF)TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings1. Issuer DetailsISINGB00BZ14BX56Issuer NameGAMESYS GROUP PLCUK or Non-UK IssuerUK2. Reason for …

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

ISIN GB00BZ14BX56 Issuer Name GAMESYS GROUP PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Merrill Lynch International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

20-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

22-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.700941 1.239189 7.940130 8712713 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3.927618 5.011347 8.938965



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BZ14BX56

7352950

6.700941 Sub Total 8.A 7352950 6.700941%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 15314 0.013956 Sub Total 8.B1

15314 0.013956%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 31/01/2022 N/A Cash 4888 0.004455 Swaps 13/05/2022 N/A Cash 173 0.000158 Swaps 24/05/2022 N/A Cash 500000 0.455663 Swaps 06/07/2022 N/A Cash 2366 0.002156 Swaps 08/07/2022 N/A Cash 99904 0.091045 Swaps 11/07/2022 N/A Cash 62386 0.056854 Swaps 19/07/2022 N/A Cash 250000 0.227832 Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 422746 0.385260 Swaps 16/11/2022 N/A Cash 1986 0.001810 Sub Total 8.B2

1344449 1.225233%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 6.355659

6.373415% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA





Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association







10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder No The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

22-Sep-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com: