checkAd

AB Science receives Health Canada approval letter to commence Phase I/II trial of AB8939 in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 18:09  |  20   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL LETTER TO COMMENCE PHASE I/II TRIAL OF AB8939 IN THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML)

AB8939 IS A NEW GENERATION SYNTHETIC MICROTUBULE DESTABILIZER WITH THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME MULTIDRUG RESISTANCE AND HAS BROAD APPLICABILITY AS A POTENT ANTICANCER DRUG

Paris, 22 September, 2021, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that its clinical trial with AB8939 in adult patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) has been approved by Health Canada. The ‘No Objection Letter’ (NOL) received from Health Canada provides an acknowledgement of AB8939’s drug candidacy and the authority to proceed with a Phase I/II study (AB18001) in patients with refractory and relapsed AML and refractory myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

AB8939 is a new generation synthetic microtubule destabilizer with the ability to overcome multidrug resistance and the potential for broad applicability as a potent anticancer drug. Microtubules play a crucial role in multiple cellular functions which makes them an important target for cancer therapy. Indeed, chemotherapies that target microtubules, such as taxanes and vinca alkaloids, are among the most successful anticancer therapeutics available. Unfortunately, the development of drug resistance (for example, via Pgp efflux pumps that transport the drugs out of the cancer cells) often restrict their clinical efficacy.

Key characteristics of AB8939 are that it circumvents difficulties associated with Pgp-dependent multidrug resistance and is not deactivated by an enzyme named myeloperoxidase, which is an advantage over existing chemotherapies. Another advantage and distinguishing characteristic of AB8939 is that it is a synthetic drug.

The therapeutic potential of AB8939 has been demonstrated through a series of preclinical experiments [1–3]. In vivo data from a highly resistant Ara-C patient derived xenograft (PDX) mouse model showed that AB8939, administered alone or in combination with Ara-C, increased survival relative to single agent Ara-C, with an accompanying significant reduction of blasts in blood and decrease in tumor growth [1]. Ara-C is considered the clinically most relevant cytotoxic drug for AML treatment. In another example, cancerous tumors from patients suffering from resistant acute megakaryoblastic leukemia (an AML subtype) were transplanted into mice. Data showed a complete response in mice treated with AB8939, as compared with rapid disease progression in control animals [2]. No apparent toxicity was observed during the time course of the treatment.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AB Science receives Health Canada approval letter to commence Phase I/II trial of AB8939 in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) PRESS RELEASE AB SCIENCE RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL LETTER TO COMMENCE PHASE I/II TRIAL OF AB8939 IN THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA (AML) AB8939 IS A NEW GENERATION SYNTHETIC MICROTUBULE DESTABILIZER WITH THE ABILITY TO OVERCOME …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...