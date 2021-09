Islandsbanki hf. Concludes covered bond offering Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.09.2021, 18:20 | 7 | 0 | 0 22.09.2021, 18:20 | Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Offers received amounted to ISK 3,200m in the non-index linked series ISLA CB 27 at a yield of 3.75%-3.86%. No bids were accepted in the series. For further information: Investor Relations - ir@islandsbanki.is .



