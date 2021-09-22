checkAd

Zai Lab Holds Virtual Research and Development Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 18:22  |  16   |   |   

-- Expects to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025
-- Aspires to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today held a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors to provide an in-depth look at its product portfolio and pipeline and its global operations.

“At Zai, we have established a strong foundation for growth, with the pipeline, platform, and people necessary to drive our success,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, at the event. “Building on that foundation, we expect to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025. We aspire to become a leading global biopharma company, serving as many patients as possible around the world.”

At the event, Zai Lab’s senior leadership provided deep dives into the company’s marketed products and clinical candidates, including in-licensed assets to which Zai Lab has Greater China rights and compounds in its internal pipeline to which Zai Lab has global rights. The presentations included discussions of product mechanisms of action, key preclinical and clinical data, differentiating features, and future development plans by both Zai Lab and its partners.

Dr. Alan Sandler, President and Head of Global Development, Oncology, provided an overview of significant unmet needs in lung cancer in China and the opportunities to address those needs provided by repotrectinib, CLN-081, TPX-0022, adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields. He continued by discussing the unmet needs in GI cancers in China and Zai’s promising therapies to treat them, including bemarituzumab, margetuximab, TPX-0022, QINLOCK (ripretinib), adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields.

“Lung cancer and gastrointestinal cancers are the leading causes of cancer death in China,” Dr. Sandler commented. “Chinese patients with these diseases have limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Zai Lab has built franchises of therapies, including medicines that target specific gene mutations, that, if approved, could treat up to one-quarter of lung cancer patients and up to one-half of gastric cancer patients in China. We are committed to bringing these important treatments to patients as soon as possible.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zai Lab Holds Virtual Research and Development Day - Expects to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025- Aspires to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...