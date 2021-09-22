Zai Lab Holds Virtual Research and Development Day

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today held a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors to provide an in-depth look at its product portfolio and pipeline and its global operations.

-- Expects to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025 -- Aspires to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company

“At Zai, we have established a strong foundation for growth, with the pipeline, platform, and people necessary to drive our success,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab, at the event. “Building on that foundation, we expect to have more than 15 marketed products in more than 35 indications by 2025. We aspire to become a leading global biopharma company, serving as many patients as possible around the world.”

At the event, Zai Lab’s senior leadership provided deep dives into the company’s marketed products and clinical candidates, including in-licensed assets to which Zai Lab has Greater China rights and compounds in its internal pipeline to which Zai Lab has global rights. The presentations included discussions of product mechanisms of action, key preclinical and clinical data, differentiating features, and future development plans by both Zai Lab and its partners.

Dr. Alan Sandler, President and Head of Global Development, Oncology, provided an overview of significant unmet needs in lung cancer in China and the opportunities to address those needs provided by repotrectinib, CLN-081, TPX-0022, adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields. He continued by discussing the unmet needs in GI cancers in China and Zai’s promising therapies to treat them, including bemarituzumab, margetuximab, TPX-0022, QINLOCK (ripretinib), adagrasib, and Tumor Treating Fields.

“Lung cancer and gastrointestinal cancers are the leading causes of cancer death in China,” Dr. Sandler commented. “Chinese patients with these diseases have limited treatment options and poor prognosis. Zai Lab has built franchises of therapies, including medicines that target specific gene mutations, that, if approved, could treat up to one-quarter of lung cancer patients and up to one-half of gastric cancer patients in China. We are committed to bringing these important treatments to patients as soon as possible.”