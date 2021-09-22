checkAd

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

22 September 2021

Announcement of Intention to Utilise Over-Allotment Facility and Offer Update

On 2 September 2021, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £20 million (the “Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the “Prospectus"), which was published by the Company on 2 September 2021. On 21 September 2021, the Board announced the closure of the 'early bird' discount offer in respect of applications received under the Offer.

Under the terms and conditions of the Offer, as set out in the Prospectus, the directors of the Company have the ability (at their discretion), to utilise the Over-allotment Facility in order to raise further amounts under the Offer of up to £20 million.

The Company has received valid applications in excess of £17 million and, accordingly, the directors of the Company are pleased to announce that they intend to utilise the £20 million Over-allotment Facility.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning as defined in the Prospectus.

Copies of the Prospectus are available until the Offer closes from the Company's website at www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk and The National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837





