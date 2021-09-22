checkAd

21Shares Announces Listing of Six Additional Crypto ETPs on Deutsche Boerse XETRA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 19:11  |  33   |   |   

Firm is first and only to give investors access to 10 crypto listings in Germany

September 22, 2021 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of six additional cryptocurrency ETPs for a total of 10 on Deutsche Boerse XETRA, Germany’s top trading venue for exchange traded funds. The new crypto ETPs include Solana ETP (Ticker: 21XL GY), Polkadot ETP (Ticker: PDOT GY), Cardano ETP (Ticker: DADA GY), Stellar Lumens ETP (Ticker: XLME GY), Tezos (Ticker: 21XZ GY), and the Crypto Basket Index ETP (Ticker:21XH GY).

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We are pleased to expand crypto investment opportunities in Germany, as one of our key markets, where we are the first and only firm providing such a comprehensive product suite. This development underscores our commitment to helping investors safely access crypto assets, now and in the future.”

The six Xetra-listed crypto ETPs emphasize 21Shares’ leadership in crypto ETP innovation and its research-driven product development approach:

  • Crypto Basket Index ETP (HODL) is the world’s first and only crypto index tracker listed in Europe HODL. It tracks the investment results of the Messari Index and is comprised of the top five cryptocurrencies.
  • Solana ETP (SOL) was the fastest ETP in 21Shares’ history to reach $100 million assets under management as of September 13. The SOL token utilizes the highly functional open-source project to provide additional yield by validating transactions on the Solana blockchain.
  • Tezos ETP (XTZ) is Europe’s only traded Tezos ETP and provides additional yield for investors through staking rewards. XTZ token enables peer-to-peer transactions and smart contract deployments.
  • Polkadot ETP (DOT) is the first, largest and most traded ETP in Europe. The DOT token leverages the connector of blockchains to remove barriers to entry for newcomers to the cryptocurrency industry.
  • Cardano ETP (ADA) is Europe’s only traded Cardano ETP. The ADA token maximizes the open source blockchain to provide a platform for implementing smart contracts and other decentralized protocols.
  • Stellar Lumens ETP (XLM) is Europe’s only traded Stellar Lumens ETP. XLM token provides investment access to this blockchain protocol that makes it easy to send digital currency to fiat money domestically and across borders.

More data-driven insights about these crypto assets and many others are available on 21Shares website: 21shares.com/research

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

21Shares Announces Listing of Six Additional Crypto ETPs on Deutsche Boerse XETRA Firm is first and only to give investors access to 10 crypto listings in Germany September 22, 2021 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of six additional cryptocurrency ETPs for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...