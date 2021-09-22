21Shares Announces Listing of Six Additional Crypto ETPs on Deutsche Boerse XETRA

Firm is first and only to give investors access to 10 crypto listings in Germany

September 22, 2021 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of six additional cryptocurrency ETPs for a total of 10 on Deutsche Boerse XETRA, Germany’s top trading venue for exchange traded funds. The new crypto ETPs include Solana ETP (Ticker: 21XL GY), Polkadot ETP (Ticker: PDOT GY), Cardano ETP (Ticker: DADA GY), Stellar Lumens ETP (Ticker: XLME GY), Tezos (Ticker: 21XZ GY), and the Crypto Basket Index ETP (Ticker:21XH GY).

Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares said, “We are pleased to expand crypto investment opportunities in Germany, as one of our key markets, where we are the first and only firm providing such a comprehensive product suite. This development underscores our commitment to helping investors safely access crypto assets, now and in the future.”