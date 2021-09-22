checkAd

Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 19:23  |  17   |   |   

Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
22 September 2021
Net Asset Values

Further to the announcement entitled Net Asset Value, made by the Company at 6:26pm on 20 September 2021, the Directors of the Company note that there has been a further increase in the quoted share price of investee company, Arecor Therapeutics plc (“Arecor”), of approximately 47% today. As at the close of the market today (22 September 2021), the Arecor share price is approximately 86% above the level included in the 31 July 2021 NAVs, published on 3 August 2021.

This increase in the quoted bid price, along with the movements in the bid prices of the other quoted investments held by the Ventures and Healthcare Share classes, has resulted in total increases in value equivalent to 2.1p (3.2%) per Generalist (Ventures) Share and 13.3p (16.3%) per Healthcare Share, in NAV terms, from the 31 July 2021 positions.

The valuation of the unquoted investments remain at their 31 July 2021 levels, but will be reviewed again prior to the publication of the Half-Yearly Report for the six months to 30 September 2021.

Adjusting the unaudited 31 July 2021 NAVs for the movements noted above, the unaudited NAVs of the Generalist (Ventures) and Healthcare Share classes have now increased to 68.6p per Ventures Share and 94.8p per Healthcare Share.

These unaudited NAVs are stated prior to the payment of the forthcoming dividends, of 2.75p per Generalist (Ventures) Share and 2.75p per Healthcare Share, which are due to be paid on Friday 24 September 2021.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Net Asset Value(s) Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR9522 September 2021Net Asset Values Further to the announcement entitled Net Asset Value, made by the Company at 6:26pm on 20 September 2021, the Directors of the Company note that there …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Voltalia improves its extra-financial performance and, for the third year in a row, ranks among the ...
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...