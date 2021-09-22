checkAd

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

September 22, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 16, 2021 through September 22, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through September 22, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

 

Share Repurchase Program 		   


Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 108,908,508
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   7,260,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.00
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at September 22, 2021 72.61%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
September 16, 2021 193,000 EUR 15.39 EUR 2,970,933
September 17, 2021 228,000 EUR 15.28 EUR 3,483,622
September 20, 2021 226,000 EUR 14.92 EUR 3,372,772
September 21, 2021 178,000 EUR 15.13 EUR 2,693,207
September 22, 2021 179,000 EUR 15.19 EUR 2,718,567
Total1 1,004,000 EUR 15.18 EUR 15,239,101
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE  

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.

