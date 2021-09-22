Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
September 22, 2021
SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 16, 2021 through September 22, 2021.
The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through September 22, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.
|
Share Repurchase Program
|Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
|Total Repurchase Amount
|EUR 150,000,000
|Cumulative Repurchase Amount
|EUR 108,908,508
|Cumulative Quantity Repurchased
|7,260,000
|Cumulative Average Repurchase Price
|EUR 15.00
|Start Date
|August 5, 2021
|Percentage of program completed as at September 22, 2021
|72.61%
|Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
|Trade Date
|Quantity Repurchased
|Average Purchase Price
|Settlement Amount
|September 16, 2021
|193,000
|EUR 15.39
|EUR 2,970,933
|September 17, 2021
|228,000
|EUR 15.28
|EUR 3,483,622
|September 20, 2021
|226,000
|EUR 14.92
|EUR 3,372,772
|September 21, 2021
|178,000
|EUR 15.13
|EUR 2,693,207
|September 22, 2021
|179,000
|EUR 15.19
|EUR 2,718,567
|Total1
|1,004,000
|EUR 15.18
|EUR 15,239,101
|1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE
This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under the Market Abuse Regulation (nr. 596/2014). The information concerns a regular update of the transactions conducted under SBM Offshore’s current share repurchase program, as announced by the Company on August 5, 2021, details of which are available on its website.
