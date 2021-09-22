checkAd

Richard Geruson, NexOptic Chairman Reports ALIIS Shows Superior Performance in Vehicle Recognition Tests

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) announced today that its ALIIS technology significantly improved downstream AI performance during an extensive benchmarking process that utilized a leading vehicle recognition API.

The number of camera systems leveraging the power of AI to provide video intelligence is growing at an exponential rate, enabling them to perform tasks such as object detection, localization, classification, and recognition. These systems search and scan video with exceptional speed and accuracy, providing valuable information to businesses and others including public security systems; however, in the presence of frequent challenges like severely degraded video quality, these systems often fail to perform at their optimal level, causing mistakes that lead to false positives and missed opportunities. This is where Aliis can be the game changer.

NexOptic’s Aliis image enhancement and transformation suite of AI solutions dramatically alleviates such problems, broadly extending the operating envelope of these systems and boosting their performance by providing a foundational “adapter” between the camera and downstream AI systems. During the benchmarking, Aliis increased the number of plates detected in low light more than tenfold and increased the number of correctly recognized license plate numbers by a factor of 100. The benefits to end customers are obvious: Video Analytics work better with Aliis inside, explains Chairman Rich Geruson.

“Thanks to best-in-class platforms available to us through our esteemed partnerships, like the NVIDIA Jetson Partner Ecosystem, we’re able to fully participate in the rapidly evolving intelligent video analytics sector and bring Aliis to the mainstream,” said Paul McKenzie, Co-Founder and CEO of NexOptic. “Aliis enables our clients to significantly maximize the results of complex video intelligence solutions.”

The benchmark is the second such test that confirms Aliis’ “AI for AI” benefits. Similarly, in previous testing Aliis boosted the performance of a leading commercial object classifier by over 400%.

ALIIS in a Nutshell

ALIIS (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing instant enhancement to images and videos in the areas of edge processing, shutter speed, resolution and sharpness, image-noise and motion-blur, and image colour and detail. These patented and patent pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more. Additionally, Aliis does all of this while compressing data and reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and transmission of image data.

