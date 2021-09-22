TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada’s St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

TPT Delivers First "QuikLAB" Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy "QuikPASS" Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International AirportSAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, …

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ("TPTW or the Company") (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is partnering with St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) www.samsgrenada.com of Grenada to expand Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean. TPT has just delivered the first of its "QuikLAB™" mobile laboratories to the island and will be working with SAMS to combine its testing capabilities with TPT's "QuikPASS™" Check and Verify Passport technology platform to accurately and efficiently provide Covid testing for tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.

SAMS is a leading provider of respiratory infection detection in Grenada, removing the guesswork with syndromic testing by utilizing a multiplex PCR test. This methodology takes one sample from a patient and combines it with several possible pathogens into one test, with results in about an hour. Coupled with TPT's "QuickPASS" Check and Verify System, the partnership will be providing one of the most robust testing, tracking, and reporting systems in the Caribbean.

"We endeavor to protect our citizens and visitors to our island at all times and working with TPT's Medical division on a comprehensive program for testing will add to what we've already done," said L.N. Amechi M.D., Managing Director of St. Augustine Medical Services. "We've seen what TPT has been doing elsewhere in the Caribbean and know it's a sound match for the protections we want to set up here."

Tourists in the country who are tested by an authorized "QuikLAB" facility will have to download the "QuikLAB" App, get tested and present and show their "QuikPASS" report results electronically via a QR code on their "QuikLAB" app. Once cleared to travel, tourists show or scan their "QuikPASS" QR code which displays their HIPPA compliant testing records to verify that they have been tested within the required timeframe making them free to travel home. The company has been successfully running its QuikLAB and QuikPass technology platform in Jamaica where international travelers at both international airports in Montego Bay and Kingston are using the QuikPASS verification platform to travel home to their respective countries.