PyroGenesis’ Subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas, Selected to Supply $5Million (min.) Landfill Biogas Purification System

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today announces that Pyro Green-Gas, formerly known as AirScience Technologies Inc.(“AST”), a wholly owned subsidiary of PyroGenesis Canada Inc, has been selected to supply its landfill biogas purification system to Carbonaxion Bioénergies Inc., the promoter of GNR Neuville project, which is being developed at the environmental complex of the Régie régionale de gestion des matières résiduelles de Portneuf (“RRGMRP” or “The Régie”), located in Quebec Canada The Régie is a municipal organization that manages the residual materials of 24 municipalities.

Carbonaxion Bioénergies previously entered into an agreement with The Régie to build, own and operate a landfill gas plant that will convert the waste from the Neuville landfill site into a renewable natural gas (RNG) over the next 20 years. Carbonaxion then selected Pyro Green-Gas as the supplier of the biogas purification system. The contract has an expected value in excess of $5 million and is expected to be fully commissioned in the first half of 2023.

The technologies to be provided by Pyro Green-Gas as part of this landfill gas purification project include desulfurization, dehydration, decarbonization, removal of nitrogen and oxygen depletion all geared to produce a biomethane suitable to be incorporated into a gas pipeline owned by Energir, the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec.

The biogas purification unit at the Neuville site is expected to produce an average of 1.8 million cubic meters of biomethane (or RNG) per year, which will be injected into Energir's gas network. Previously, the biogas produced from the decomposition of organic waste at the landfill was collected and destroyed by flaring. As a result, this project is expected to reduce 3,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) per year which is the equivalent of removing 1,000 cars from the road every single year.