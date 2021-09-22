checkAd

Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 20:15  |  33   |   |   

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is going back to basics with its latest menu offerings. The brand introduced the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries, available now for a limited time.The Old …

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is going back to basics with its latest menu offerings. The brand introduced the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries, available now for a limited time.

Foto: Accesswire

The Old School Cheesesteak is prepared with an extra portion of freshly grilled and seasoned USDA choice steak and sautéed onions, which are loaded onto a freshly toasted roll. The cheesesteak is then topped off with the original and classic melted Cheez Whiz™. Guests can also enjoy Old School Fries, which put Cheez Whiz™, sautéed onions, and freshly grilled steak onto Charleys' famous French fries.

Foto: Accesswire

"Our guests were very clear that they were craving more steak and they wanted the timeless classic, Cheez Whiz™, on their cheesesteaks. So why not give our fans exactly what they are asking for!" said Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. "The Old School Cheesesteak is one of the top-rated new items we have ever introduced."

Charleys teased the launch of the Old School with an original song contest on their social media channels, encouraging followers to share original entries that are inspired by classic beats. Members of their loyalty program and mobile app, Charleys Rewards, can look forward to promotions in the coming months geared towards the new menu items.

The limited time cheesesteak and fries plan to be offered into early 2022.

About Charleys Philly Steaks
In 1986, Charleys redefined the Cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations across the globe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing natural Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and US military bases across the globe. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 10 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleyscheesesteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:
Maggie Mackie
(614) 652-6808
mmackie@charleys.com

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665174/Charleys-Philly-Steaks-Introduces-th ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charleys Philly Steaks Introduces the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Charleys Philly Steaks is going back to basics with its latest menu offerings. The brand introduced the Old School Cheesesteak and Old School Gourmet Fries, available now for a limited time.The Old …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ...
Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline ...
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc Announces Exclusive Agreement with Canopy Growth ...
Biotricity to Discuss Expansion of Remote Monitoring Medical Device Products at Oppenheimer Fall ...
BCM Resources Closes Financing
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...