Azincourt Energy Announces Fully Subscribed C$7.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$0.10 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for “Canadian Exploration Expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021, to the purchasers of the FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures. It is expected that expenditures will largely be focused on the continued development of the East Preston Uranium Project located in the western Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.