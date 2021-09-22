Tower One Construction Update For the Month of August 2021

During the month of July, the Company was able to complete nine (9) new towers and has a total of fifty-nine (59) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $620,000.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“ Tower One ” or the “ Company ”) provides a construction update for the month of August 2021.

Tower One began the year with 90 towers in operation and as of August 31st the company now owns and operates 166 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 300 towers in operation by year end.

Construction activity – YTD Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21 Total 11 18 20 26 17 10 11 9 Cumulative 11 29 49 75 92 102 113 122

“I am pleased with the continued growth of Tower One’s portfolio and the hard work of our teams on the ground in our various regions. With 59 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company.” commented Alejandro Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer Tower One Wireless

During the month of August 2021, the Company sold additional towers from the Argentinian subsidiary in its regular course of business. The Company still has three MLAs with major MNOs in this country and the Management is evaluating different investing alternatives.

Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.