checkAd

Tower One Construction Update For the Month of August 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 20:45  |  25   |   |   

Nine Towers Completed with a value of $620,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides a construction update for the month of August 2021.

During the month of July, the Company was able to complete nine (9) new towers and has a total of fifty-nine (59) towers under construction in Colombia and Mexico. These towers are built to suit for specific clients and will provide a total, non-cancellable 10 years contracts with 5+ year renewal options, value of $620,000.

Tower One began the year with 90 towers in operation and as of August 31st the company now owns and operates 166 towers, given the current construction schedule we expect to have approximately 300 towers in operation by year end.

Construction activity – YTD
                 
  Jan-21 Feb-21 Mar-21 Apr-21 May-21 Jun-21 Jul-21 Aug-21
Total 11 18 20 26 17 10 11 9
Cumulative 11 29 49 75 92 102 113 122

“I am pleased with the continued growth of Tower One’s portfolio and the hard work of our teams on the ground in our various regions. With 59 towers currently under construction and another 400 towers in our backlog, we are in a position of strength for the second half of 2021 and beyond. As each tower is completed, we can clearly see a path to enhanced revenues for the company.” commented Alejandro Ochoa, Chief Executive Officer Tower One Wireless

During the month of August 2021, the Company sold additional towers from the Argentinian subsidiary in its regular course of business. The Company still has three MLAs with major MNOs in this country and the Management is evaluating different investing alternatives.

Tower One continues to support the efforts to deploy efficient telecommunications networks which lead to more connected and serviced communities across Latin America. Deploying new infrastructure to provide mobile internet coverage has a direct effect in reducing the digital gap of users and communities ensuring inclusion and improving the economic development.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tower One Construction Update For the Month of August 2021 Nine Towers Completed with a value of $620,000VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TOWER ONE WIRELESS CORP. (CSE: TO) (OTCQB: TOWTF) (Frankfurt: 1P3N) (“Tower One” or the “Company”) provides a construction update for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...