checkAd

Slate Grocery REIT Completes US$390 Million Grocery-Anchored Portfolio Acquisition and Amendment of Management Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 21:19  |  21   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today the closing of its previously announced acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of a US$390 million grocery-anchored portfolio (the “Portfolio”). The Portfolio comprises 25 properties and 3.1 million square feet in major metro markets across the United States.

The Acquisition significantly increases the size and scale of the REIT’s portfolio to an aggregate 13.0 million square feet and US$1.8 billion of critical real estate and is expected to be immediately accretive to the REIT’s funds from operations per unit and adjusted funds from operations per unit.

“We are pleased to close this compelling transaction to acquire US$390 million of quality grocery-anchored assets that generates immediate accretion for unitholders,” said David Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of Slate Grocery REIT. “We have increased our exposure to America’s largest metropolitan markets at an attractive cost basis and deepened our relationships with leading omnichannel grocers whose neighborhood stores will continue to serve as critical food distribution points for both in-store and online purchases.”

The Acquisition purchase price was partially funded by the proceeds of the sale of 11,420,000 subscription receipts of the REIT (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of C$11.65 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of approximately C$133,043,000, which closed on March 31, 2021.

Subscription Receipts
As a result of the completion of the Acquisition, each of the 11,420,000 outstanding Subscription Receipts will automatically be exchanged for one class U trust unit of the REIT (“Class U Units”) and a cash distribution-equivalent payment of US$0.072 per Subscription Receipt will be made in respect of each of the record dates that have occurred since the date of the closing of the Subscription Receipt offering, less any applicable withholding taxes (being equal to the aggregate amount of distributions paid by the REIT per Class U Unit in respect of such record dates). Trading in the Subscription Receipts on the Toronto Stock Exchange has been halted, and the Subscription Receipts are expected to be delisted immediately and the Class U Units issued in exchange for the Subscription Receipts will immediately commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Slate Grocery REIT Completes US$390 Million Grocery-Anchored Portfolio Acquisition and Amendment of Management Agreement TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Slate Grocery REIT (TSX: SGR.U) (TSX: SGR.UN) (the “REIT”), an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate, announced today the closing of its previously announced acquisition (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...