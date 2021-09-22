checkAd

Medicine Springs New Project Update Video

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 21:30  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V:RSLV, "Reyna …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V:RSLV, "Reyna Silver") has posted an updated video outlining exploration plans at the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada.

Northern Lights is exploring the Medicine Springs Project in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (RSLV). Reyna Silver holds an option to acquire up to 80% of the project by completing total exploration expenditures of US$4 million. Reyna Silver is acting as the operator for the project exploration work under the guidance of Dr. Peter Megaw. (See October 5, 2020 announcement for complete terms of the Option/Joint Venture agreement with Reyna Silver.)

Reyna Silver has produced an updated and expanded video taken at the Medicine Springs Project this summer. In the video, Dr. Peter Megaw outlines the large-scale potential of the mineralization system at Medicine Springs and the strategy for exploring the project with the focus to confirm future drill targets as soon as possible

Please click on the attached link to see the video: Medicine Springs, Virtual Site Visit - Reyna Silver.

In the video, Reyna Silver Geological consultant Dr. Peter Megaw makes the following comments.

  • Reyna spent the spring doing an extensive sampling campaign and quadrupling the land position at the Medicine Springs Project.
  • The Company is confident we now control the entire district. An extensive sampling and mapping campaign was conducted during the summer and concluded last week. A LiDAR survey is planned as the final step to define our drill targets.
  • As soon as drill targets are identified, the drill permitting will begin. Some areas of the property have drill permits that would be easy to reactivate and the new areas we staked the process will be a little bit longer.
  • The board of Reyna Silver has approved a budget for an initial 7,000 meters of drilling, which we are planning to conduct Q2 2022.

Figure 1 - Medicine Springs Project Mineral Claims

Foto: Accesswire

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Seite 1 von 2
Northern Lights Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medicine Springs New Project Update Video VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce that the Companies joint venture partner, Reyna Silver Corp. (TSX.V:RSLV, "Reyna …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Vertex Energy Receives Request for Additional Information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ...
Hancock Jaffe Announces Corporate Rebranding to Reflect Prioritization of its Development Pipeline ...
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc Announces Exclusive Agreement with Canopy Growth ...
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
BCM Resources Closes Financing
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21Secret Pass Drill and Rock Sampling Assay Results and Operations Update
Accesswire | Analysen