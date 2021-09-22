checkAd

The EPS and TELUS partner to build four Buy and Sell Exchange Zones to make online transactions safer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 21:30  |  13   |   |   

The EPS partnered with TELUS to equip four police stations with Buy and Sell Exchange Zones for citizens to safely complete their in-person online sale or purchase transactions

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and TELUS announce the availability of four Buy and Sell Exchange Zones across the city to help citizens safely complete their online transactions. Located at police stations across Edmonton and equipped with 24/7 video surveillance, these Exchange Zones offer a safer place for buyers and sellers to meet. In March 2020, the EPS launched its first Buy and Sell Exchange Zone with TELUS at EPS’ Southwest Division. The pilot proved successful and, thanks to TELUS’ commitment to provide the technology required, three additional EPS divisions are now outfitted with two Buy and Sell Exchange Zone parking stalls.

“Over the past year, I’ve regularly seen members of the public using the stalls at our Southwest Division. I believe people are using them because of the location and the feeling of safety and security it provides,” says Superintendent Tom Pallas with EPS’ Southwest Division. “We would like to recognize TELUS for their partnership in this initiative and thank them for helping us bring safer options to our community when engaging in online purchases.”

“At TELUS, online privacy and security are paramount, and this initiative is just another way we’re helping to keep citizens in our communities safe when their online exchanges become face-to-face interactions,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “As a technology leader, we feel it’s our duty to support our community and leverage our world-leading emerging technologies to improve the lives of Edmontonians.”

“The EPS is very conscious of public concerns on privacy, especially on the topic of public CCTV. Although these stalls are surveilled by video cameras, they are not being monitored 24/7,” explains Superintendent Warren Driechel with EPS’ Information Technology Division. “The only time we would access these video streams would be in response to an event or incident that occurred at one of these sites, or in relation to an investigation coming from an exchange that occurred there.”

The following police station parking lots have Buy and Sell Exchange Zones:

Superintendent Driechel added, “In 2020, EPS investigators made 20 arrests, laid 59 charges, and recovered $44,000 worth of stolen property through online buy and sell sites. The EPS also received 276 reports of buy and sell scams with a total financial loss of $35,680. These recorded stalls are intended to deter such crimes and provide citizens with a safe alternative when meeting someone for the first time to complete the purchase and exchange of items that were listed online.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The EPS and TELUS partner to build four Buy and Sell Exchange Zones to make online transactions safer The EPS partnered with TELUS to equip four police stations with Buy and Sell Exchange Zones for citizens to safely complete their in-person online sale or purchase transactionsEDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
AAR extends relationship with Volotea for A320 family PBH component support
Abeona Announces New Chairman, Executive Leadership Promotions and Key Talent Additions for Final ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Mercury Acquisitions Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...