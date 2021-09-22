The EPS and TELUS partner to build four Buy and Sell Exchange Zones to make online transactions safer

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) and TELUS announce the availability of four Buy and Sell Exchange Zones across the city to help citizens safely complete their online transactions. Located at police stations across Edmonton and equipped with 24/7 video surveillance, these Exchange Zones offer a safer place for buyers and sellers to meet. In March 2020, the EPS launched its first Buy and Sell Exchange Zone with TELUS at EPS’ Southwest Division. The pilot proved successful and, thanks to TELUS’ commitment to provide the technology required, three additional EPS divisions are now outfitted with two Buy and Sell Exchange Zone parking stalls.

“Over the past year, I’ve regularly seen members of the public using the stalls at our Southwest Division. I believe people are using them because of the location and the feeling of safety and security it provides,” says Superintendent Tom Pallas with EPS’ Southwest Division. “We would like to recognize TELUS for their partnership in this initiative and thank them for helping us bring safer options to our community when engaging in online purchases.”

“At TELUS, online privacy and security are paramount, and this initiative is just another way we’re helping to keep citizens in our communities safe when their online exchanges become face-to-face interactions,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “As a technology leader, we feel it’s our duty to support our community and leverage our world-leading emerging technologies to improve the lives of Edmontonians.”

“The EPS is very conscious of public concerns on privacy, especially on the topic of public CCTV. Although these stalls are surveilled by video cameras, they are not being monitored 24/7,” explains Superintendent Warren Driechel with EPS’ Information Technology Division. “The only time we would access these video streams would be in response to an event or incident that occurred at one of these sites, or in relation to an investigation coming from an exchange that occurred there.”

The following police station parking lots have Buy and Sell Exchange Zones:

Northeast Division - 14203 50 St N.W.

Southeast Division - #104 Youville Drive East (28 Avenue & 58 Street)

Southwest Division - 1351 Windermere Way

West Division - 16505 100 Ave N.W.

Superintendent Driechel added, “In 2020, EPS investigators made 20 arrests, laid 59 charges, and recovered $44,000 worth of stolen property through online buy and sell sites. The EPS also received 276 reports of buy and sell scams with a total financial loss of $35,680. These recorded stalls are intended to deter such crimes and provide citizens with a safe alternative when meeting someone for the first time to complete the purchase and exchange of items that were listed online.”