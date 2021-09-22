Elastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis

The general availability of the Elastic App Search web crawler in Elastic Enterprise Search enables users to quickly, efficiently, and securely ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and create enhanced web search experiences for any use case. Web crawler improvements include automatic crawling controls, content extraction tools, and the ability to natively analyze logs and metrics in Kibana, giving users a single platform to search all of their organization’s data.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack , today announced enhancements across the Elastic Search Platform and its solutions.

New capabilities also include a native Google Cloud data source integration with Google Cloud Dataflow, providing customers with faster data ingestion in Elastic Cloud. Using Google Cloud’s native serverless ETL service, this integration allows users to quickly and securely ingest Pub/Sub, Big Query, and Cloud Storage data directly into their Elastic Cloud deployments.

APM correlations, now generally available in Elastic Observability, help DevOps teams and site reliability engineers accelerate root cause analysis and reduce mean time to resolution by automatically surfacing attributes correlated with high-latency or erroneous transactions.

Additionally, the company released enhancements to ​​Limitless Extended Detection and Response (XDR) in Elastic Security, including malicious behavior protection for Windows, macOS and Linux hosts, and one-click host isolation for cloud-native Linux environments. Powered by analytics that prevent attack techniques leveraged by known threats, malicious behavior protection strengthens existing malware and ransomware prevention by pairing post-execution analytics with response actions to disrupt adversaries early in an attack.

Other key updates across the Elastic Stack, Elastic Cloud and solutions include:

Elastic Stack and Elastic Cloud

Support for Google Private Service Connect, now generally available, provides private connectivity from Google Cloud virtual private clouds (VPCs) to Elastic Cloud deployments. Customers can now privately and securely connect their Elastic Cloud deployments to their Google Cloud environments using Private Service Connect endpoints, ensuring their data is not exposed on the open internet.