checkAd

Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 21:51  |  23   |   |   

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and enhancements across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.15 release, including the general availability of the native Elastic App Search web crawler and new personalization capabilities in Elastic Workplace Search.

The web crawler, now generally available, offers a fast and efficient way for users to ingest content directly from publicly accessible web sites and create powerful, new search experiences for any use case without having to write code or access the underlying datastore.

The native web crawler also provides enhanced performance and stability features, such as automatic crawling controls and content extraction tools, streamlining implementation for users and optimizing content findability within their App Search engines.

In addition, customization features in Elastic Workplace Search enable users to unify internal search experiences, meet infrastructure demands, and deliver relevant real-time results to meet the needs of their organizations. New features include:

  • Customized internal search branding to give users the ability to create a consistent look and feel across all workplace productivity tools.
  • Enhanced sync configurability to ensure computing resources meet infrastructure demands and provide real-time results.
  • Configurable automatic filter detection to automatically recognize natural language queries and deliver relevant search results.
  • Improved Search API, enabling customers to build custom search implementations within high-traffic applications like intranets and workflow applications.

For more information read the Elastic blog about what’s new in Elastic Enterprise Search 7.15.

About Elastic:

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

The release and timing of any features or functionality described in this document remain at Elastic’s sole discretion. Any features or functionality not currently available may not be delivered on time or at all.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Elastic Bearer and Registered Shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic App Search Web Crawler and New Customization Features for Workplace Search in Elastic Enterprise Search Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announces new updates and enhancements across the Elastic Enterprise Search Solution in its 7.15 release, including the general availability of the native …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
J2 Global Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Independent Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21:51 UhrElastic Announces Capabilities to Optimize Search Experiences for Users and Simplify Data Ingestion and Analysis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Cmd
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Elastic Announces the General Availability of the Elastic Cloud Terraform Provider
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21Elastic Completes the Acquisition of Build.Security
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Elastic Nominates Shelley Leibowitz to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Elastic and Cmd Join Forces to Help Customers Take Command of Their Cloud Workloads
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Elastic Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten