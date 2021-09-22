checkAd

Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery

Autor: Accesswire
22.09.2021, 22:00  |  38   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the proposed …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the proposed acquisition of the Mobile refinery ("Mobile") located in Mobile, Alabama from Equilon Enterprises LLC d/b/a Shell Oil Products US, Shell Oil Company and Shell Chemical LP ("Shell"), subsidiaries of Royal Dutch Shell plc.

The planned transition of commercial operations from Shell to Vertex remains on-schedule. The transaction is currently expected to close during the first quarter 2022, subject to regulatory clearance, financing, and various closing conditions.

ABOUT VERTEX ENERGY

Houston-based Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is a specialty refiner of alternative feedstocks and marketer of high-quality refined products. Vertex is one of the largest processors of used motor oil in the U.S., with operations located in Houston and Port Arthur (TX), Marrero (LA) and Heartland (OH). Vertex also co-owns a facility, Myrtle Grove, located on a 41-acre industrial complex along the Gulf Coast in Belle Chasse, LA, with existing hydro-processing and plant infrastructure assets, that include nine million gallons of storage. The Company has built a reputation as a key supplier of Group II+ and Group III Base Oils to the lubricant manufacturing industry throughout North America.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed disposition, Vertex has filed with the SEC and mailed or otherwise provided to its shareholders a proxy statement regarding the proposed disposition and related transactions. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, VERTEX'S SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (AS MAY BE AMENDED OR SUPPLEMENTED) IN ITS ENTIRETY AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED DISPOSITION BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED DISPOSITION AND THE PARTIES TO THE PROPOSED DISPOSITION. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from the Company at its website, www.vertexenergy.com. Documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be available free of charge on the "Investor Relations," "SEC Filings" page of our website at www.vertexenergy.com. or, alternatively, by directing a request by mail, email or telephone to Vertex Energy, Inc. at 1331 Gemini Street, Suite 250, Houston, Texas 77058; chrisc@VertexEnergy.com; or (866) 660-8156, respectively.

Seite 1 von 3
Vertex Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) ("Vertex Energy", "Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today provided an update on the proposed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Receives Orders For 4,000 Phones To Be Delivered In December 2021
Altigen to Present at the Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit
Green Stream Holdings Announces Anthony Morali Completes Initial Design For 350 Thousand Foot, 3 ...
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings plc Announces Exclusive Agreement with Canopy Growth ...
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Optex Systems Announces $3.0 Million Order for Optical Assemblies
Timberline Identifies Major New IP Anomalies at the Windfall Target, Eureka Project, Nevada
Indonesia Energy Corporation Responds to Inquiries Regarding Potential Rokan Producing Asset ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Vertex Energy Commences Restart Operations at the Marrero Refinery
Accesswire | Analysen
31.08.21Vertex Energy Provides Marrero Refinery Operational Update
Accesswire | Analysen