Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Meeting with President of Vietnam and CEO of Vingroup to Discuss Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that Arcturus’ President & CEO, Joseph Payne, met with the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and the CEO of the Vingroup, Nguyen Viet Quang, in New York City to discuss the ongoing collaboration recently announced between Arcturus and Vingroup related to the manufacturing supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The Vietnam delegation present at the meeting included prominent government officials including: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the President’s Office Le Khanh Hai, and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi.
“We are truly pleased with the ongoing discussions to expand our collaboration with Vingroup, and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in supporting Vietnam’s response efforts to vaccinate its population against COVID-19,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus. “It was an honor to meet with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegation to discuss Vietnam’s progressive public health strategy. Vietnam should be acknowledged for its thoughtful planning and aggressive actions to combat this pandemic, including its proactive approach to secure early access to vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. We look forward to a long and highly productive collaboration.”
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus’ diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (231 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus’ commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. For more information visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
