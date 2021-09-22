Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Meeting with President of Vietnam and CEO of Vingroup to Discuss Expansion of COVID-19 Vaccine Collaboration

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that Arcturus’ President & CEO, Joseph Payne, met with the President of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and the CEO of the Vingroup, Nguyen Viet Quang, in New York City to discuss the ongoing collaboration recently announced between Arcturus and Vingroup related to the manufacturing supply of COVID-19 vaccines. The Vietnam delegation present at the meeting included prominent government officials including: President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Vice Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, Ambassador Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the President’s Office Le Khanh Hai, and Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi.

“We are truly pleased with the ongoing discussions to expand our collaboration with Vingroup, and we look forward to playing a meaningful role in supporting Vietnam’s response efforts to vaccinate its population against COVID-19,” said Joseph Payne, President and CEO of Arcturus. “It was an honor to meet with President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the delegation to discuss Vietnam’s progressive public health strategy. Vietnam should be acknowledged for its thoughtful planning and aggressive actions to combat this pandemic, including its proactive approach to secure early access to vaccines targeting SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern. We look forward to a long and highly productive collaboration.”