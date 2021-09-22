checkAd

Inventronics Declares Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 22:00   

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Inventronics” or the “Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunications, electric transmission, cable television and other industries in North America, today announces that its Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of Canadian $0.20 per common share to be paid on November 3, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 14, 2021.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunications, electric utility, cable television, energy, electronics and computer services industries in North America. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba.

Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO            (204) 717-0487                    dstearne@inventronics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





