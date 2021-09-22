checkAd

Columbia Banking System and Bank of Commerce Holdings Announce Shareholder and Regulatory Approvals and Anticipated Merger Closing Date

TACOMA, WA and SACRAMENTO, CALIF., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB, “Columbia”), the holding company for Columbia State Bank, and Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH, “Bank of Commerce”), the holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce, today jointly announced approval by Bank of Commerce shareholders for their proposed merger, and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. The merger was announced on June 23, 2021 and the transaction is expected to be completed on or about October 1, 2021.

Ninety-eight percent of the Bank of Commerce Holdings common shares voting at Bank of Commerce’s special meeting voted in favor of the merger, representing more than 63% of all outstanding Bank of Commerce Holdings common shares.

Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia, said, “We are pleased to see the smooth and quick completion of all customary approvals required to welcome Merchants Bank of Commerce into the Columbia Bank family. Teams from both banks have partnered well to prepare for a seamless close to the merger.”

Randy Eslick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Commerce, said, “Over the course of the past few months, our teams have worked closely with one another and completed a tremendous amount of planning and preparation. We are excited to embark on the next chapter of Merchants Bank of Commerce, expanding the array of solutions we can bring to our clients and the communities we serve.”

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia State Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's “Washington's Best Workplaces,” more than 10 times and was ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of “America's Best Banks” marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions.

