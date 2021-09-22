Matrix Service Company Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today released its inaugural Sustainability Report, focused on the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments, strategic objectives, and accomplishments.

Company will use SASB reporting standards to guide reporting of key Sustainability targets

Established enterprise-wide ESG governance framework, with oversight by the Company’s Board of Directors, to drive culture, accountability and continuous improvement

Establishes baseline metrics for Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions

Sets employee diversity baseline to shape recruiting efforts, succession planning, and professional development

Reports on other key areas including Safety, Health, and Well-Being; Training and Development; and Community



“The tenets of sustainability, along with our strong commitments to safety, ethics and integrity, stewardship, and diversity, equity and inclusion, are foundational to Matrix and engrained in our Company’s culture and core values,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer, John R. Hewitt. “As such, I am pleased to announce the release of our first annual Sustainability Report, an enterprise-wide effort undertaken by our employees and leadership, to showcase our accomplishments, identify areas of continuous improvement, and set the stage for transparent annual reporting on all areas of ESG.”

The 2021 Sustainability Report, which can be accessed on Matrix Service Company’s Investor Relations website, is a compilation of the Company’s performance in ESG, including the Company’s approach to sustainability, environmental stewardship, corporate governance, and our social impact.

Reporting Standards and Framework

Consistency and transparency are critical for ESG planning and, as such, beginning with the 2021 Sustainability Report, Matrix has adopted the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reporting standards and included a SASB reference table that details where the information set forth by SASB for the construction and engineering sector can be found in our public reporting. Matrix will also begin reporting under the Financial Stability Board’s Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) framework in fiscal 2022.