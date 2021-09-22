KB Home Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

“As we approach the end of our 2021 fiscal year, we expect that our increased scale at a higher profitability level will generate a return on equity of approximately 20% for the year. Looking ahead to 2022, we anticipate another year of profitable growth. With a sizable increase in our backlog value and projected increases in community count and margins, we expect a meaningful expansion of our return on equity that will be further enhanced by the $188 million we returned to stockholders through recent share repurchases.”

“We produced significant year-over-year growth in a number of key metrics during the third quarter, highlighted by our operating income margin increasing to 12.1%, excluding inventory-related charges. We continue to effectively balance pace, price and starts, with a focus on optimizing our assets while growing our scale and expanding our gross margin,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While our third quarter deliveries were impacted by the ongoing industry-wide supply chain issues and labor shortages that have extended build times, we are working through solutions to mitigate the issues and stabilize our construction times.”

Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Revenues grew 47% to $1.47 billion, their highest third-quarter level in 14 years.

Homes delivered increased 35% to 3,425.

Average selling price rose 11% to $426,800.

Homebuilding operating income grew 91% to $169.9 million. The homebuilding operating income margin expanded 270 basis points to 11.6%. Excluding inventory-related charges of $6.7 million in the current quarter and $6.9 million in the year-earlier quarter, this metric improved to 12.1% from 9.6%. The housing gross profit margin expanded 160 basis points to 21.5%. Excluding inventory-related charges, the housing gross profit margin improved to 22.0% from 20.6%. The housing gross profit margin improvement mainly reflected a favorable pricing environment due to strong demand and the limited supply of available homes for sale, and lower relative amortization of previously capitalized interest. Adjusted housing gross profit margin, a metric that excludes inventory-related charges and the amortization of previously capitalized interest, increased to 24.5% from 23.7%. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of housing revenues improved to 9.9% from 11.0%, primarily reflecting increased operating leverage due to higher revenues, partly offset by higher costs associated with certain performance-based employee compensation plans, as well as expenses to support current and expected growth.

Total pretax income grew 72% to $174.2 million, inclusive of a $5.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt, as previously reported, which is described further below. As a percentage of revenues, pretax income increased 180 basis points to 11.9%.

The Company’s income tax expense and effective tax rate were $24.1 million and approximately 14%, respectively, compared to income tax expense of $22.9 million and an effective tax rate of approximately 23%. The lower effective tax rate primarily reflected an increase in federal energy tax credits the Company earned from building energy efficient homes.

Net income of $150.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 increased 91% and 93%, respectively.

Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Homes delivered increased 26% to 9,793.

Average selling price rose to $412,000, up 8%.

Revenues of $4.05 billion were up 35%.

Pretax income grew 98% to $471.4 million.

Net income increased 105% to $390.5 million and diluted earnings per share rose 103% to $4.11.

Backlog and Net Orders (comparisons on a year-over-year basis)

Ending backlog value expanded 89% to $4.84 billion, the Company’s highest third-quarter level since 2006, driven by strong increases in each of the Company’s four regions, ranging from 70% in the West Coast to 140% in the Southeast. Ending backlog grew 58% to 10,694 homes.

Net order value increased by $365.4 million, or 22%, to $2.01 billion, reflecting a 26% increase in the overall average selling price of net orders to $491,800, partly offset by a 3% decrease in net orders to 4,085. While net orders per community remained strong, the Company’s total net orders decreased due to a lower average community count in the current period. The cancellation rate as a percentage of gross orders for the quarter improved to 9% from 17%.

Reflecting strong housing demand, average monthly net orders per community increased to 6.6 from 5.9, even as the Company strategically paced lot releases to enhance margins and align with current production capacity.

The Company’s average community count decreased 14% to 205, and its ending community count declined 9% to 210. On a sequential basis, the Company’s average community count held steady, and its ending community count increased 5%.

Balance Sheet as of August 31, 2021 (comparisons to November 30, 2020)

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $350.1 million, compared to $681.2 million, mainly reflecting substantial investments in land and land development through the first nine months of 2021, as well as the early redemption of debt and share repurchases in the current quarter. Partly offsetting these outflows were cash generated from operations and proceeds from the current-quarter issuance of senior notes. The Company had total liquidity of $1.14 billion, including cash and cash equivalents and $791.4 million of available capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Inventories increased 19% to $4.66 billion. Investments in land acquisition and development for the nine months ended August 31, 2021 rose 83% to $1.91 billion, compared to $1.04 billion for the year-earlier period. The Company’s lots owned or under contract increased to 80,964, up 21% from November 30, 2020 and 34% year over year. Of the Company’s total lots, approximately 58% were owned and 42% were under contract. The Company’s 46,755 owned lots represented a supply of approximately 3.7 years, based on homes delivered in the trailing 12 months.

Notes payable increased by $116.3 million to $1.86 billion. On June 9, 2021, the Company completed the issuance of $390.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.00% senior notes due 2031, and used a portion of the net proceeds to purchase, pursuant to a tender offer that expired the previous day, $269.8 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding $450.0 million of 7.00% senior notes due December 15, 2021. The Company recognized a $5.1 million loss on this early redemption of debt. The Company’s debt to capital ratio of 39.6% was unchanged, despite the higher debt level and the share repurchases undertaken during the quarter, as described below. On a year-over-year basis, this ratio improved 90 basis points. On September 15, 2021, the Company redeemed the remaining $180.2 million in aggregate principal amount of the 7.00% senior notes at par value. Including this redemption, the Company has reduced its debt balance by $63.7 million since November 30, 2020. On a pro forma basis, assuming this redemption occurred during the 2021 third quarter, the Company’s ratio of debt to capital would have been 37.2% as of August 31, 2021.

The Company repurchased approximately 4.7 million shares, or 5.1%, of its outstanding common stock during the 2021 third quarter at a total cost of $188.2 million.

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 1,467,102 $ 999,013 $ 4,049,732 $ 2,988,918 Homebuilding: Revenues $ 1,461,896 $ 995,148 $ 4,035,939 $ 2,977,810 Costs and expenses (1,291,967 ) (906,205 ) (3,589,014 ) (2,777,083 ) Operating income 169,929 88,943 446,925 200,727 Interest income 144 786 1,038 2,163 Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures (182 ) 1,922 (5 ) 11,981 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (5,075 ) — (5,075 ) — Homebuilding pretax income 164,816 91,651 442,883 214,871 Financial services: Revenues 5,206 3,865 13,793 11,108 Expenses (1,234 ) (1,056 ) (3,687 ) (2,901 ) Equity in income of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,409 6,855 18,423 14,874 Financial services pretax income 9,381 9,664 28,529 23,081 Total pretax income 174,197 101,315 471,412 237,952 Income tax expense (24,100 ) (22,900 ) (80,900 ) (47,800 ) Net income $ 150,097 $ 78,415 $ 390,512 $ 190,152 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.66 $ .86 $ 4.26 $ 2.09 Diluted $ 1.60 $ .83 $ 4.11 $ 2.02 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,076 90,535 91,290 90,292 Diluted 93,264 94,105 94,512 93,788

KB HOME CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands - Unaudited) August 31,

2021 November 30,

2020 Assets Homebuilding: Cash and cash equivalents $ 350,141 $ 681,190 Receivables 295,092 272,659 Inventories 4,655,875 3,897,482 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 39,484 46,785 Property and equipment, net 72,470 65,547 Deferred tax assets, net 194,845 231,067 Other assets 111,022 125,510 5,718,929 5,320,240 Financial services 37,418 36,202 Total assets $ 5,756,347 $ 5,356,442 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Homebuilding: Accounts payable $ 340,540 $ 273,368 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 708,265 667,501 Notes payable 1,863,501 1,747,175 2,912,306 2,688,044 Financial services 2,308 2,629 Stockholders’ equity 2,841,733 2,665,769 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,756,347 $ 5,356,442

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (In Thousands, Except Average Selling Price - Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Homebuilding revenues: Housing $ 1,461,648 $ 979,113 $ 4,035,033 $ 2,960,901 Land 248 16,035 906 16,909 Total $ 1,461,896 $ 995,148 $ 4,035,939 $ 2,977,810 Homebuilding costs and expenses: Construction and land costs Housing $ 1,147,448 $ 784,427 $ 3,176,643 $ 2,414,059 Land 194 14,068 926 14,942 Subtotal 1,147,642 798,495 3,177,569 2,429,001 Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,325 107,710 411,445 348,082 Total $ 1,291,967 $ 906,205 $ 3,589,014 $ 2,777,083 Interest expense: Interest incurred $ 29,605 $ 31,054 $ 91,807 $ 93,071 Interest capitalized (29,605 ) (31,054 ) (91,807 ) (93,071 ) Total $ — $ — $ — $ — Other information: Amortization of previously capitalized interest $ 37,544 $ 30,628 $ 109,794 $ 93,949 Depreciation and amortization 7,707 7,701 23,499 23,445 Average selling price: West Coast $ 641,100 $ 605,400 $ 616,700 $ 596,200 Southwest 375,300 330,700 363,000 321,700 Central 327,500 310,000 317,500 300,100 Southeast 302,700 286,500 295,600 290,500 Total $ 426,800 $ 384,700 $ 412,000 $ 379,800

KB HOME SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION For the Three Months and Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Homes delivered: West Coast 1,035 626 2,925 2,005 Southwest 626 628 1,875 1,783 Central 1,174 958 3,417 2,881 Southeast 590 333 1,576 1,127 Total 3,425 2,545 9,793 7,796 Net orders: West Coast 1,078 1,329 3,538 2,863 Southwest 818 857 2,609 1,927 Central 1,382 1,469 4,272 3,405 Southeast 807 559 2,258 1,272 Total 4,085 4,214 12,677 9,467 Net order value: West Coast $ 785,430 $ 761,742 $ 2,502,397 $ 1,685,094 Southwest 350,806 285,917 1,059,425 642,601 Central 575,737 438,697 1,592,424 1,024,623 Southeast 297,219 157,404 760,851 362,540 Total $ 2,009,192 $ 1,643,760 $ 5,915,097 $ 3,714,858 August 31, 2021 August 31, 2020 Homes Value Homes Value Backlog data: West Coast 2,637 $ 1,851,237 1,901 $ 1,088,096 Southwest 2,255 902,451 1,382 458,681 Central 3,892 1,440,443 2,512 750,831 Southeast 1,910 648,336 954 270,056 Total 10,694 $ 4,842,467 6,749 $ 2,567,664

KB HOME

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In Thousands, Except Percentages - Unaudited)

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin, which is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure is relevant and useful to investors in understanding its operations, and may be helpful in comparing the Company with other companies in the homebuilding industry to the extent they provide similar information. However, because it is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, this non-GAAP financial measure may not be completely comparable to other companies in the homebuilding industry and, thus, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to operating performance and/or financial measures prescribed by GAAP. Rather, this non-GAAP financial measure should be used to supplement the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in order to provide a greater understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company’s operations.

Adjusted Housing Gross Profit Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s housing gross profit margin calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company’s adjusted housing gross profit margin:

Three Months Ended August 31, Nine Months Ended August 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Housing revenues $ 1,461,648 $ 979,113 $ 4,035,033 $ 2,960,901 Housing construction and land costs (1,147,448 ) (784,427 ) (3,176,643 ) (2,414,059 ) Housing gross profits 314,200 194,686 858,390 546,842 Add: Inventory-related charges (a) 6,701 6,888 11,222 16,939 Housing gross profits excluding inventory-related charges 320,901 201,574 869,612 563,781 Add: Amortization of previously capitalized interest (b) 37,544 30,186 109,640 93,507 Adjusted housing gross profits $ 358,445 $ 231,760 $ 979,252 $ 657,288 Housing gross profit margin 21.5 % 19.9 % 21.3 % 18.5 % Housing gross profit margin excluding inventory-related charges 22.0 % 20.6 % 21.6 % 19.0 % Adjusted housing gross profit margin 24.5 % 23.7 % 24.3 % 22.2 %

(a) Represents inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges associated with housing operations. (b) Represents the amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations.

Adjusted housing gross profit margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates by dividing housing revenues less housing construction and land costs excluding (1) housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges (as applicable) recorded during a given period and (2) amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations, by housing revenues. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is housing gross profit margin. The Company believes adjusted housing gross profit margin is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in evaluating the Company’s performance as it measures the gross profits the Company generated specifically on the homes delivered during a given period. This non-GAAP financial measure isolates the impact that housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges, and the amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations, have on housing gross profit margins, and allows investors to make comparisons with the Company’s competitors that adjust housing gross profit margins in a similar manner. The Company also believes investors will find adjusted housing gross profit margin relevant and useful because it represents a profitability measure that may be compared to a prior period without regard to variability of housing inventory impairment and land option contract abandonment charges, and amortization of previously capitalized interest associated with housing operations. This financial measure assists management in making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix, product pricing and construction pace.

