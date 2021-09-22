checkAd

LSB Industries' Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Preferred Stock Exchange Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced the results of the special stockholder meeting held earlier today. At the special meeting, LSB stockholders approved the Company’s transaction (the “Exchange Transaction”) with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”), to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock.

Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that our shareholders have voted to approve our exchange transaction. In fact, each of the related proposals received affirmative votes of approximately 99% of the votes cast, reflecting the overwhelming support by investors in our stock for this transformative transaction. We view this transaction as a critical next step in our strategy aimed at creating a company that generates consistent growth in earnings and cash flow and delivers greater value for our stockholders.”

A total of 20.4 million common shares of the 27.1 million common shares issued (excluding those common shares held by Eldridge) at the record date of August 2, 2021 were voted at the meeting, or 75.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date, representing a quorum.

The final voting results of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the special meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 – Approval of the Preferred Stock Exchange: To approve the issuance and sale of up to 60,422,776 shares of common stock of the Company upon the exchange of all of the outstanding shares of Series E-1 Cumulative Redeemable Class C Preferred Stock (the “Series E-1 Preferred”) and Series F-1 Redeemable Class C Preferred Stock of the Company.

For

 

% of Votes
Cast in Favor

 

Against

 

Abstain

 

Total

20,131,731

 

98.9%

 

200,361

 

26,362

 

20,358,454

Proposal 2 – Increase Authorized Common Stock: To consider and vote upon a proposal to amend the Company’s restated certificate of incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock to 150,000,000 shares of common stock.

Wertpapier


