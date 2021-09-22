checkAd

Procore to Acquire Levelset to Simplify Lien Management Workflows for Construction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 22:05  |  17   |   |   

Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Levelset. This acquisition will add lien rights management to the Procore platform, enabling Procore to manage complex compliance workflows and improve the payment process in construction. It also presents future growth opportunities for Procore, including capitalizing on the companies’ complementary data assets.

This press release features multimedia.

Burdensome compliance workflows contribute to the construction industry’s median of 90 days sales outstanding and 74 days payable outstanding, the slowest of all industries surveyed across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Burdensome compliance workflows contribute to the construction industry’s median of 90 days sales outstanding and 74 days payable outstanding, the slowest of all industries surveyed across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Procore Founder and CEO Tooey Courtemanche said, “Construction work is hard enough — getting paid shouldn’t be. Levelset helps the construction industry get paid faster, and their offering will be a perfect addition to the Procore platform. This acquisition will also give Procore access to industry data, including payments and compliance activity, allowing us to deliver valuable risk intelligence to our customers, and to develop innovative financial products.”

In construction, the risks and complexity of moving money between stakeholders traps vast sums of critical working capital each year. This causes cash stress to contractors, increases their working capital and bonding expenses, and negatively impacts construction jobs. Burdensome compliance workflows contribute to the construction industry’s median of 90 days sales outstanding and 74 days payable outstanding, the slowest of all industries surveyed across the globe.

In the U.S., liens are foundational to these compliance workflows. Construction stakeholders spend considerable time and energy managing lien rights — from those downstream looking to preserve lien rights and having to comply with the nuances of lien law that varies from state to state, to upstream stakeholders constantly procuring lien waivers at the point of payment to ensure their projects are free and clear. Similar payment challenges and complexities also exist globally.

Levelset CEO Scott Wolfe, Jr. said, “Our solution gets people paid faster, with less cash stress. Over 250,000 users have deployed Levelset on more than 6.5 million construction projects. This activity generates highly reliable payment and relationship data. Together with Procore, we can further empower the industry to get paid faster, with better visibility and smoother documentation.” Levelset has been a Procore App Marketplace partner since April 2018. Today, over 3,300 customers use its lien rights management solution to manage compliance workflows.

