H.B. Fuller Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Net revenue of $827 million increased 20% compared with the third quarter of 2020. Foreign currency exchange rates favorably impacted revenue by 3%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency translation, increased 16% versus last year, with double-digit organic growth in all three Global Business Units (GBUs). Organic revenue also significantly increased by 13% when compared with the non-COVID impacted third quarter of 2019, with strong organic growth in all three GBUs.

Gross profit was $194 million. Adjusted gross profit of $196 million increased 4% versus the same period last year. Adjusted gross profit margin declined year over year, as expected, as higher sales volume and pricing gains were offset by elevated raw material and freight costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $135 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $129 million improved by 220 basis points as a percent of revenue versus the third quarter last year, resulting from strong volume leverage and general expense controls.

As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $32 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller of $43 million and adjusted EPS of $0.79 increased by 7% and 4%, respectively, compared with $40 million and $0.76 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA of $111 million increased 5% compared with $106 million in the prior year.

“H.B. Fuller delivered another strong quarter with double-digit organic revenue growth as we gained share in key market segments through innovative solutions, improved pricing and took decisive actions to secure raw materials and meet customer demand,” said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller’s president and chief executive officer. “Throughout the quarter, we took strategic steps to serve customers in the face of ongoing raw material and packaging shortages as well as increasing inflationary pressures on logistics, freight, and labor. We have implemented $225 million of annualized pricing adjustments this year and recently announced additional price increases and a surcharge on global shipments effective September 1, 2021. We anticipate a significant improvement in margins in the fourth quarter as a result of these actions. As our business continues to demonstrate resilience, we are increasingly confident in our ability to create and deliver significant value for shareholders in any market environment. The actions that we have taken over the last nine months in support of our customers enables us to exit the year with strong margin momentum.”

Other Financial Metrics

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the company had cash and equivalents of $68 million and total debt equal to $1,664 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $75 million and $1,869 million, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures for the nine-month period were $77 million compared with $72 million in the same period last year.

Planning Assumptions

Based on current assumptions, we have increased our estimated full-year revenue guidance. Full-year revenue growth is now anticipated to be 17% to 18% compared with fiscal 2020, resulting in anticipated fourth quarter revenue growth of 15% to 17% versus the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the fiscal year 2021, adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be approximately $460 million to $470 million, an increase of 13% to 16% versus 2020, which is supported by on-going recovery in global industrial production, pricing actions balancing higher input costs, and benefits from the company’s operational improvement projects.

Regulation G

The information presented in this earnings release regarding consolidated and segment organic revenue growth, operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported U.S. GAAP results in the “Regulation G Reconciliation” tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2021 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.

About H.B. Fuller

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, medical, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at https://www.hbfuller.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements often address expected future business and financial performance, financial condition, and other matters, and often contain words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” "target," “will,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “would” and similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words or phrases. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and other pandemics on our operations and financial results; the substantial amount of debt we have incurred to finance our acquisition of Royal, our ability to repay or refinance our debt or to incur additional debt in the future, our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt and to pay dividends on our common stock, the effect of debt covenants that limit the discretion of management in operating the business or in paying dividends; our ability to pay dividends and to pursue growth opportunities if we continue to pay dividends according to the current dividend policy; our ability to achieve expected synergies, cost savings and operating efficiencies from our restructuring initiatives and operational improvement projects within the expected time frames or at all; our ability to effectively implement Project ONE; uncertain political and economic conditions; fluctuations in product demand; competing products and pricing; our geographic and product mix; availability and price of raw materials; disruptions to our relationships with our major customers and suppliers; failures in our information technology systems; regulatory compliance across our global footprint; trade policies and economic sanctions impacting our markets; changes in tax laws and tariffs; devaluations and other foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of litigation and investigations, including for product liability and environmental matters; impairment charges on our goodwill or long-lived assets; the effect of new accounting pronouncements and accounting charges and credits; and similar matters. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by COVID-19 and resulting deterioration of the global business and economic environment.

Additional information about these various risks and uncertainties can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Form 10-K filings, and any updates to the risk factors in our Form 10-Q and 8-K filings with the SEC, but there may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to identify at this time or that we do not currently expect to have a material impact on the business. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended Percent of Three Months

Ended Percent of Aug. 28, 2021 Net Revenue Aug. 29, 2020 Net Revenue Net revenue $ 826,830 100.0 % $ 691,463 100.0 % Cost of sales (632,880 ) (76.5 )% (503,619 ) (72.8 )% Gross profit 193,950 23.5 % 187,844 27.2 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (134,497 ) (16.3 )% (129,113 ) (18.7 )% Other income, net 6,150 0.7 % 3,722 0.5 % Interest expense (19,396 ) (2.3 )% (20,196 ) (2.9 )% Interest income 2,520 0.3 % 2,945 0.4 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 48,727 5.9 % 45,202 6.5 % Income taxes (19,095 ) (2.3 )% (5,112 ) (0.7 )% Income from equity method investments 1,998 0.2 % 1,541 0.2 % Net income including non-controlling interest 31,630 3.8 % 41,631 6.0 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (14 ) (0.0 )% (24 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 31,616 3.8 % $ 41,607 6.0 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.60 $ 0.80 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 0.58 $ 0.79 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,049 52,130 Diluted 54,646 52,591 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.168 $ 0.163

Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)

August 28, 2021 November 28, 2020 August 29, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents $ 68,134 $ 100,534 $ 74,922 Trade accounts receivable, net 572,855 514,916 476,099 Inventories 462,635 323,213 354,221 Trade payables 485,796 316,460 272,232 Total assets 4,258,272 4,036,704 3,981,725 Total debt 1,664,007 1,773,910 1,868,926

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited) Nine Months Ended

August 28,

2021 Percent of

Net Revenue Nine Months Ended

August 29,

2020 Percent of

Net Revenue Net revenue $ 2,380,607 100.0 % $ 2,012,629 100.0 % Cost of sales (1,776,744 ) (74.6 )% (1,469,622 ) (73.0 )% Gross profit 603,863 25.4 % 543,007 27.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (426,921 ) (17.9 )% (398,620 ) (19.8 )% Other income, net 25,899 1.1 % 11,740 0.6 % Interest expense (59,699 ) (2.5 )% (64,597 ) (3.2 )% Interest income 7,709 0.3 % 8,761 0.4 % Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 150,851 6.3 % 100,291 5.0 % Income taxes (46,362 ) (1.9 )% (22,194 ) (1.1 )% Income from equity method investments 6,071 0.3 % 5,068 0.3 % Net income including non-controlling interest 110,560 4.6 % 83,165 4.1 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (51 ) (0.0 )% (50 ) (0.0 )% Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 110,509 4.6 % $ 83,115 4.1 % Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 2.09 $ 1.60 Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 2.04 $ 1.59 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 52,794 51,959 Diluted 54,093 52,400 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.498 $ 0.485

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 31,616 $ 41,607 $ 110,509 $ 83,115 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 901 (73 ) 2,277 (1,584 ) Organizational realignment1 3,087 3,308 9,029 8,286 Royal restructuring and integration2 1,016 1,790 3,537 7,379 Tax reform - - - (35 ) Project One 2,305 1,602 6,469 4,141 Other3 111 654 (3,701 ) 1,725 Discrete tax items4 5,626 (7,183 ) 5,068 (5,129 ) Income tax effect on adjustments5 (1,746 ) (1,755 ) (4,359 ) (5,012 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller6 42,916 39,950 128,829 92,886 Add: Interest expense 19,412 20,220 59,769 64,650 Interest income (2,520 ) (2,945 ) (7,709 ) (8,761 ) Income taxes 15,216 14,050 45,653 32,335 Depreciation and Amortization expense7 35,705 34,432 106,596 102,992 Adjusted EBITDA6 110,729 105,707 333,138 284,102 Diluted Shares 54,646 52,591 54,093 52,400 Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller6 $ 0.79 $ 0.76 $ 2.38 $ 1.77 Revenue $ 826,830 $ 691,463 $ 2,380,607 $ 2,012,629 Adjusted EBITDA margin6 13.4 % 15.3 % 14.0 % 14.1 %

1 Includes costs incurred as a direct result of the organizational realignment program, including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 2 Costs incurred as a direct result of the Royal restructuring and integration program including compensation for employees supporting the program, consulting expense and operational inefficiencies related to the closure of production facilities and consolidation of business activities. 3 Three and nine months ended August 28, 2021 includes one-time, non-cash gains related to a transactional tax legal settlement in Brazil and a legal entity merger. 4 Includes adjustment of $5,626 of discrete tax expense in the quarter ended August 28, 2021 relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to depreciation of the Euro versus U.S. dollar and various foreign tax matters. Includes adjustment of ($7,183) of discrete tax benefit in the quarter ended August 29, 2020 relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus U.S. dollar and various foreign tax matters. 5 The income tax effect on adjustments represents the difference between income taxes on net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP and adjusted net income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. 6 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 7 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($292) and ($413) for the three months ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively and ($1,026) and ($509) for the nine months ended August 28, 2021 and August 29, 2020, respectively.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Revenue: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 369,439 $ 320,187 $ 1,069,922 $ 977,373 Engineering Adhesives 342,300 276,083 1,000,337 761,040 Construction Adhesives 115,091 95,193 310,348 274,216 Corporate unallocated - - - - Total H.B. Fuller $ 826,830 $ 691,463 $ 2,380,607 $ 2,012,629 Segment Operating Income: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 29,652 $ 31,883 $ 98,493 $ 89,556 Engineering Adhesives 34,087 29,873 96,580 65,386 Construction Adhesives 3,339 4,284 4,974 9,436 Corporate unallocated (7,625 ) (7,309 ) (23,105 ) (19,991 ) Total H.B. Fuller $ 59,453 $ 58,731 $ 176,942 $ 144,387 Adjusted EBITDA6 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives $ 44,496 $ 43,697 $ 142,671 $ 127,914 Engineering Adhesives 52,001 46,831 150,034 112,918 Construction Adhesives 14,247 14,394 37,785 39,893 Corporate unallocated (15 ) 785 2,648 3,377 Total H.B. Fuller $ 110,729 $ 105,707 $ 333,138 $ 284,102 Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 12.0 % 13.6 % 13.3 % 13.1 % Engineering Adhesives 15.2 % 17.0 % 15.0 % 14.8 % Construction Adhesives 12.4 % 15.1 % 12.2 % 14.5 % Corporate unallocated NMP NMP NMP NMP Total H.B. Fuller 13.4 % 15.3 % 14.0 % 14.1 % NMP = non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 48,727 $ 45,202 $ 150,851 $ 100,291 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 901 (73 ) 2,277 (1,584 ) Organizational realignment 3,087 3,308 9,029 8,286 Royal restructuring and integration 1,016 1,790 3,537 7,379 Tax reform - - - (35 ) Project One 2,305 1,602 6,469 4,141 Other3 111 654 (3,701 ) 1,725 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments8 $ 56,147 $ 52,483 $ 168,462 $ 120,203

8 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income Taxes $ (19,095 ) $ (5,112 ) $ (46,362 ) $ (22,194 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs (212 ) 18 (495 ) 423 Organizational realignment (726 ) (797 ) (2,204 ) (2,087 ) Royal restructuring and integration (239 ) (431 ) (846 ) (1,877 ) Tax reform - - - 9 Project One (542 ) (386 ) (1,551 ) (1,043 ) Other4 5,598 (7,342 ) 5,805 (5,566 ) Adjusted income taxes9 $ (15,216 ) $ (14,050 ) $ (45,653 ) $ (32,335 ) Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments $ 56,147 $ 52,483 $ 168,462 $ 120,203 Adjusted effective income tax rate9 27.1 % 26.8 % 27.1 % 26.9 %

9 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes are defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 826,830 $ 691,463 $ 2,380,607 $ 2,012,629 Gross profit $ 193,950 $ 187,844 $ 603,863 $ 543,007 Gross profit margin 23.5 % 27.2 % 25.4 % 27.0 % Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 1 - 64 - Organizational realignment 1,472 (204 ) 2,265 (53 ) Royal restructuring and integration 644 1,132 1,962 2,730 Project ONE (22 ) - (22 ) - Other 247 272 1,635 1,263 Adjusted gross profit10 $ 196,292 $ 189,044 $ 609,767 $ 546,947 Adjusted gross profit margin10 23.7 % 27.3 % 25.6 % 27.2 %

10 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, August 29, August 28, August 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (134,497 ) $ (129,113 ) $ (426,921 ) $ (398,620 ) Adjustments: Acquisition project costs 901 (73 ) 2,214 (1,584 ) Organizational realignment 1,614 3,516 6,819 8,342 Royal restructuring and integration 388 682 1,644 4,725 Tax reform - - - (35 ) Project ONE 2,327 1,602 6,491 4,142 Other 55 382 32 462 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses11 $ (129,212 ) $ (123,004 ) $ (409,721 ) $ (382,568 )

11 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller August 28, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 32,924 $ 36,599 $ 5,516 $ 75,039 $ (43,423 ) $ 31,616 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 901 901 Organizational realignment - - - - 3,087 3,087 Royal Restructuring - - - - 1,016 1,016 Project One - - - - 2,305 2,305 Other3 - - - - 111 111 Discrete tax items4 - - - - 5,626 5,626 Income tax effect on adjustments5 - - - - (1,746 ) (1,746 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller6 32,924 36,599 5,516 75,039 (32,123 ) 42,916 Add: Interest expense - - - - 19,412 19,412 Interest income - - - - (2,520 ) (2,520 ) Income taxes - - - - 15,216 15,216 Depreciation and amortization expense 11,572 15,402 8,731 35,705 - 35,705 Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 44,496 $ 52,001 $ 14,247 $ 110,744 $ (15 ) $ 110,729 Revenue $ 369,439 $ 342,300 $ 115,091 $ 826,830 - $ 826,830 Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 12.0 % 15.2 % 12.4 % 13.4 % NMP 13.4 %

Hygiene, Health Nine Months Ended and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller August 28, 2021 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 108,291 $ 104,099 $ 11,504 $ 223,894 $ (113,385 ) $ 110,509 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - 2,277 2,277 Organizational realignment - - - - 9,029 9,029 Royal Restructuring - - - - 3,537 3,537 Project One - - - - 6,469 6,469 Other3 - - - - (3,701 ) (3,701 ) Discrete tax items4 - - - - 5,068 5,068 Income tax effect on adjustments5 - - - - (4,359 ) (4,359 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller6 108,291 104,099 11,504 223,894 (95,065 ) 128,829 Add: Interest expense - - - - 59,769 59,769 Interest income - - - - (7,709 ) (7,709 ) Income taxes - - - - 45,653 45,653 Depreciation and amortization expense 34,380 45,935 26,281 106,596 - 106,596 Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 142,671 $ 150,034 $ 37,785 $ 330,490 $ 2,648 $ 333,138 Revenue 1,069,922 1,000,337 310,348 2,380,607 - 2,380,607 Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 13.3 % 15.0 % 12.2 % 13.9 % NMP 14.0 %

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES REGULATION G RECONCILIATION In thousands (unaudited)

Hygiene, Health Three Months Ended: and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller August 29, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 33,688 $ 31,334 $ 5,468 $ 70,490 $ (28,883 ) $ 41,607 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - (73 ) (73 ) Organizational realignment - - - - 3,308 3,308 Royal Restructuring - - - - 1,790 1,790 Project One - - - - 1,602 1,602 Other3 - - - - 654 654 Discrete tax items4 - - - - (7,183 ) (7,183 ) Income tax effect on adjustments5 - - - - (1,755 ) (1,755 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller6 33,688 31,334 5,468 70,490 (30,540 ) 39,950 Add: Interest expense - - - - 20,220 20,220 Interest income - - - - (2,945 ) (2,945 ) Income taxes - - - - 14,050 14,050 Depreciation and amortization expense 10,009 15,497 8,926 34,432 - 34,432 Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 43,697 $ 46,831 $ 14,394 $ 104,922 $ 785 $ 105,707 Revenue $ 320,187 $ 276,083 $ 95,193 $ 691,463 - $ 691,463 Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 13.6 % 17.0 % 15.1 % 15.2 % NMP 15.3 %

Nine Months Ended Hygiene, Health

and Consumable Engineering Construction Corporate H.B. Fuller August 29, 2020 Adhesives Adhesives Adhesives Total Unallocated Consolidated Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller $ 94,979 $ 69,767 $ 12,987 $ 177,733 $ (94,618 ) $ 83,115 Adjustments: Acquisition project costs - - - - (1,584 ) (1,584 ) Organizational realignment - - - - 8,286 8,286 Royal Restructuring - - - - 7,379 7,379 Tax reform - - - - (35 ) (35 ) Project One - - - - 4,141 4,141 Other3 - - - - 1,725 1,725 Discrete tax items4 - - - - (5,129 ) (5,129 ) Income tax effect on adjustments5 - - - - (5,012 ) (5,012 ) Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller6 94,979 69,767 12,987 177,733 (84,847 ) 92,886 Add: Interest expense - - - - 64,650 64,650 Interest income - - - - (8,761 ) (8,761 ) Income taxes - - - - 32,335 32,335 Depreciation and amortization expense 32,935 43,151 26,906 102,992 - 102,992 Adjusted EBITDA6 $ 127,914 $ 112,918 $ 39,893 $ 280,725 $ 3,377 $ 284,102 Revenue $ 977,373 $ 761,040 $ 274,216 $ 2,012,629 - $ 2,012,629 Adjusted EBITDA Margin5 13.1 % 14.8 % 14.5 % 13.9 % NMP 14.1 %

Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP. NMP = Non-meaningful percentage

H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION NET REVENUE GROWTH (unaudited)

Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended August 28, 2021 August 28, 2021 Price 6.3 % 2.6 % Volume 10.1 % 12.7 % Organic Growth12 16.4 % 15.3 % F/X 3.2 % 3.0 % Total H.B. Fuller Net Revenue Growth 19.6 % 18.3 %

Revenue growth versus 2020 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, 2021 August 28, 2021 Net

Revenue F/X Organic

Growth11 Net

Revenue F/X Organic

Growth11 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 15.4 % 2.4 % 13.0 % 9.5 % 1.6 % 7.9 % Engineering Adhesives 24.0 % 4.8 % 19.2 % 31.4 % 5.3 % 26.1 % Construction Adhesives 20.9 % 1.4 % 19.5 % 13.2 % 1.6 % 11.6 % Total H.B. Fuller 19.6 % 3.2 % 16.4 % 18.3 % 3.0 % 15.3 %

Revenue growth versus 2019 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 28, 2021 August 28, 2021 Net

Revenue F/X and

M&A Organic

Growth11 Net

Revenue F/X and

M&A Organic

Growth11 Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives 12.5% (1.2%) 13.7 % 8.5% (2.0%) 10.5 % Engineering Adhesives 19.4% 3.8% 15.6 % 17.0% 3.2% 13.8 % Construction Adhesives 6.2% 1.2% 5.0 % 2.4% 1.0% 1.4 % Total H.B. Fuller 14.0% 0.9% 13.1 % 10.3% (0.2%) 10.5 %

12 We use the term “organic revenue” to refer to net revenue, excluding the effect of foreign currency changes and acquisitions and divestitures. Organic growth reflects adjustments for the impact of period-over-period changes in foreign currency exchange rates on revenues and the revenues associated with acquisitions and divestitures.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) August 28, November 28, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,134 $ 100,534 Trade receivables (net of allowances of $9,139 and $12,905, as of August 28, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively) 572,855 514,916 Inventories 462,635 323,213 Other current assets 100,834 81,113 Total current assets 1,204,458 1,019,776 Property, plant and equipment 1,476,158 1,428,183 Accumulated depreciation (800,266 ) (757,439 ) Property, plant and equipment, net 675,892 670,744 Goodwill 1,313,824 1,312,003 Other intangibles, net 710,127 755,968 Other assets 353,971 278,213 Total assets $ 4,258,272 $ 4,036,704 Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 27,313 $ 16,925 Trade payables 485,796 316,460 Accrued compensation 82,129 83,598 Income taxes payable 32,079 29,173 Other accrued expenses 82,417 83,976 Total current liabilities 709,734 530,132 Long-term debt 1,636,694 1,756,985 Accrued pension liabilities 86,954 88,806 Other liabilities 257,034 278,919 Total liabilities 2,690,416 2,654,842 Equity: H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900 - - Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 52,549,798 and 51,906,663, as of August 28, 2021 and November 28, 2020, respectively 52,550 51,907 Additional paid-in capital 200,180 157,867 Retained earnings 1,558,619 1,474,406 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (244,060 ) (302,859 ) Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity 1,567,289 1,381,321 Non-controlling interest 567 541 Total equity 1,567,856 1,381,862 Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity $ 4,258,272 $ 4,036,704

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS of CASH FLOWS H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (In thousands)

Nine Months Ended August 28, 2021 August 29, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including non-controlling interest $ 110,560 $ 83,165 Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 54,158 50,558 Amortization 53,464 52,943 Deferred income taxes (1,547 ) (10,952 ) Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received 4,363 2,660 Gain on sale of assets 641 118 Share-based compensation 19,400 14,087 Pension and other post-retirement benefit plan activity (23,192 ) (5,954) Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade receivables, net (61,900 ) 17,307 Inventories (141,112 ) (17,195 ) Other assets (26,060) 31,372 Trade payables 176,210 (9,449 ) Accrued compensation (1,283 ) (12,345 ) Other accrued expenses (2,292 ) 8,776 Income taxes payable 1,001 330 Other liabilities (53,498 ) 20,481 Other 52,221 (32,872 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 161,134 193,030 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchased property, plant and equipment (77,237 ) (71,939 ) Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired (5,445 ) (9,500 ) Purchase of assets - (5,623 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 2,751 1,407 Cash received from government grant 5,800 - Cash payments related to government grant (1,526 ) (5,326 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,657 ) (90,981 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (118,000 ) (128,000 ) Net proceeds of notes payable 9,846 8,422 Dividends paid (26,045 ) (24,970 ) Contingent consideration payment - (767 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 22,053 6,567 Repurchases of common stock (2,668 ) (3,342 ) Net cash used in financing activities (114,814 ) (142,090 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,063 ) 2,772 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (32,400 ) (37,269 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 100,534 112,191 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 68,134 $ 74,922

