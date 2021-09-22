checkAd

Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 19.4 Cents per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that a quarterly dividend of 19.4 cents per share of common stock will be paid on Oct. 27, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 5, 2021.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbors created therein. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information regarding the company’s dividend program and future payment obligations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Agilent’s results to differ materially from management’s current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in Agilent’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Agilent’s management and on currently available information. Agilent undertakes no responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

