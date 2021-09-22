checkAd

Renovacor Announces the Appointment of Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the appointment of Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science.

“We are excited to welcome Jordan to Renovacor’s leadership team during this pivotal time for the company,” said Magdalene Cook, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Renovacor. “Our lead program, REN-001, continues to advance towards an anticipated IND-filing in mid-2022 and earlier this month we entered the public market following the closing of our merger and concurrent financing. We believe Jordan’s nearly two decades of experience leading therapeutic candidates through the clinical trial process will be tremendously valuable as we drive forward our mission of developing novel gene therapies for diseases where there is a significant unmet medical need.”

Dr. Shin added, “It’s an honor to join Renovacor’s team of highly motivated and experienced industry experts. The company’s preclinical data set highlights REN-001 as a promising step forward towards addressing the genetic cause of BAG3-associated familial dilated cardiomyopathy, a devastating disease with no approved treatments that target the underlying cause. Renovacor’s development strategy utilizing a validated AAV9 capsid and one-time payload is based on strong foundational science, and I believe the focus on local delivery of REN-001 provides key advantages and differentiation from other genetic therapies currently in development.”

Prior to joining Renovacor, Dr. Shin served as Vice President of Medical Development at Lung Biotechnology, PBC, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, Inc. While at Lung Biotechnology, Dr. Shin led all clinical aspects of study design and oversight, medical monitoring, site selection, and interaction and engagement for the company’s small molecule programs and oversaw FDA and international regulatory submissions for devices, small molecules and cell and gene therapies. Prior to Lung Biotechnology, he served as a consultant for Acceleron Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing TGF-β-targeted therapies for pulmonary and hematological diseases, and Reify Corporation, which develops advanced phenotypic drug discovery screening technologies for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. Dr. Shin previously served as a board observer for Celularity, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies for cancers and degenerative diseases.

