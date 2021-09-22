Renovacor Announces the Appointment of Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR), an early-stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants, today announced the appointment of Jordan Shin, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Translational Science.

“We are excited to welcome Jordan to Renovacor’s leadership team during this pivotal time for the company,” said Magdalene Cook, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Renovacor. “Our lead program, REN-001, continues to advance towards an anticipated IND-filing in mid-2022 and earlier this month we entered the public market following the closing of our merger and concurrent financing. We believe Jordan’s nearly two decades of experience leading therapeutic candidates through the clinical trial process will be tremendously valuable as we drive forward our mission of developing novel gene therapies for diseases where there is a significant unmet medical need.”