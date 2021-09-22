checkAd

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.09.2021, 22:05  |  32   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of August 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.

The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of August 2021.

  • The number of salons was 315 in August 2021, up from 284 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
  • Total customers served were 66,323 in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
  • Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,592 in August 2021, up from JPY6,351 in August 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
  • Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.3% in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
  • Our operation ratio was 46.5% in August 2021, decreasing from 47.5% in the year-ago period.
  • Total number of salons with data was 221 in August 2021, no change from August 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.
  Number of
Salons (*1) 		Number of
Salons with
Data (*2) 		Total Customers
Served (*3) 		Sales Per
Customer (*4) 		Repeat Ratio (*5) Operation Ratio (*6)
August-20 284 221 66,464 JPY 6,351 80.4% 47.5%
September-20 284 221 64,809 JPY 6,245 80.2% 48.1%
October-20 291 221 65,820 JPY 6,269 80.3% 47.0%
November-20 291 220 63,993 JPY 6,312 80.7% 47.6%
December-20 290 221 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6% 48.2%
January-21 302 218 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0% 44.6%
February-21 302 218 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0% 47.6%
March-21 303 217 62,441 JPY 6,352 81.9% 47.0%
April -21 301 219 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4% 46.3%
May-21 313 212 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6% 48.7%
June-21 313 219 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2% 48.6%
July-21 314 220 70,912 JPY 6,498 81.0% 48.1%
August-21 315 221 66,323 JPY 6,592 81.3% 46.5%
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiberklaar selects Solutions 30 as key partner to provide fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband in ...
MJardin Group, Inc. Announces Revised Timeline for SISP
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC ONBOARDS EX-NOVARTIS AND EX-PFIZER SENIOR REGULATORY AFFAIRS PROFESSIONAL, DR ZUBAIR HUSSAIN
Ceylon Graphite Files Annual Financial Statements
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Announces US$100 Million Green Bond Offering
Siemens and Zscaler Partner on Integrated Zero Trust Security Solutions for OT/IT
Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. Announces Private Placement
Jade Power Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
Medexus Announces Expanded Availability of Trecondyv (treosulfan) in Canada
Net Asset Value(s)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...