MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.09.2021, 22:05 | 32 | 0 |
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a Japanese based holistic healthcare Company (the “Company”), today announced its major Key
Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of August 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons
where such information is not available.
The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of August 2021.
- The number of salons was 315 in August 2021, up from 284 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another brand in May 2021.
- Total customers served were 66,323 in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
- Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,592 in August 2021, up from JPY6,351 in August 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.
- Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, was 81.3% in August 2021, almost no change from August 2020.
- Our operation ratio was 46.5% in August 2021, decreasing from 47.5% in the year-ago period.
- Total number of salons with data was 221 in August 2021, no change from August 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.
|
Number of
Salons (*1)
|
Number of
Salons with
Data (*2)
|
Total Customers
Served (*3)
|
Sales Per
Customer (*4)
|Repeat Ratio (*5)
|Operation Ratio (*6)
|August-20
|284
|221
|66,464
|JPY 6,351
|80.4%
|47.5%
|September-20
|284
|221
|64,809
|JPY 6,245
|80.2%
|48.1%
|October-20
|291
|221
|65,820
|JPY 6,269
|80.3%
|47.0%
|November-20
|291
|220
|63,993
|JPY 6,312
|80.7%
|47.6%
|December-20
|290
|221
|64,649
|JPY 6,486
|82.6%
|48.2%
|January-21
|302
|218
|56,557
|JPY 6,443
|84.0%
|44.6%
|February-21
|302
|218
|56,370
|JPY 6,443
|83.0%
|47.6%
|March-21
|303
|217
|62,441
|JPY 6,352
|81.9%
|47.0%
|April -21
|301
|219
|63,682
|JPY 6,250
|81.4%
|46.3%
|May-21
|313
|212
|66,604
|JPY 6,370
|80.6%
|48.7%
|June-21
|313
|219
|68,069
|JPY 6,350
|81.2%
|48.6%
|July-21
|314
|220
|70,912
|JPY 6,498
|81.0%
|48.1%
|August-21
|315
|221
|66,323
|JPY 6,592
|81.3%
|46.5%
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0