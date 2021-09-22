checkAd

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced it plans to release its third quarter earnings after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will hold a live conference call to discuss its third quarter earnings release on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Individuals with questions may dial in at 800-338-4880 (U.S./Canada) and 800-756-3333 (International), access code 10318714. An audio replay will be available for one week following the call at 877-919-4059, access code 56234055. In addition, you will be able to listen to the audio replay for an extended period of time on our investor website, under the icon "Audio Archives". For additional financial and statistical information regarding the Company that may be discussed during the conference call, please visit our website at www.covenantlogistics.com/investors under “Earning Info.”

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

For further information contact:
Joey B. Hogan, President
JHogan@covenantlogistics.com
 
Tripp Grant, Chief Accounting Officer
TGrant@covenantlogistics.com
 
For copies of Company information contact:
Brooke McKenzie, Executive Assistant
BMcKenzie@covenantlogistics.com
 
 




