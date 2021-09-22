Capricor Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming Investor and Industry Healthcare Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) (“Capricor” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the development of transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of a broad spectrum of diseases, announced today that Linda Marbán, Ph.D., Capricor’s CEO, will present at the following upcoming conferences. ﻿ ﻿

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 Time: 9:20 – 9:50 a.m. (ET) Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/capr/2070460

For more information about the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, please refer to the Cantor Fitzgerald conference website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website.



Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 Time: 3:30 – 3:45 p.m. (PT) Location: Park Hyatt Aviara (Carlsbad, CA)

For more information about the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, please refer to the conference website.



About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) is a biotechnology company focused on developing transformative cell and exosome-based therapeutics and vaccines for treating and preventing a broad spectrum of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cardiac-derived cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also developing its exosome technology as a next-generation therapeutic platform. The Company’s current focus is on developing exosomes loaded with nucleic acids, including mRNA, to treat or prevent a variety of diseases. For more information, visit www.capricor.com, and follow the Company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.