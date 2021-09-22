Universal Electronics Provides Voice-Enabled Remote Controls with QuickSet Technology for Astro’s Latest Generation Set-Top Box

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has begun providing voice-enabled remote controls to Astro for its latest generation Ultra set-top box. Astro is Malaysia’s leading content and consumer company, serving 5.7 million or 74 percent of Malaysian households, across TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms.

The voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capability. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the Ultra set-top box and connected television through UEI’s QuickSet platform which helps facilitate self-installation.

Ultra offers a redesigned user interface, improved search and content discovery capability allowing customers to stream and record a wide variety of content and watch it in crystal clear quality. This durable and powerful remote complements Ultra’s vibrant, modern set-top box design with shortcut keys providing quick access to apps, movies and sports.

“UEI has been a trusted partner for more than a decade, and we are excited to work with them to bring the most advanced remote control technology and the best user experience to our customers with our next-generation Ultra set-top box,” said Shahrul Sultan, Director, Product Engineering at Astro.

“As the industry leader in voice control, UEI is proud to be a supplier to Astro, the number one operator in Malaysia, to help improve users’ control and search experience on their new platform,” said Kuldip Singh Johal, UEI’s Vice President of Sales, Subscription Broadcast for Europe, Middle East and Asia.