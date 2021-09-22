checkAd

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with SVG to Significantly Expand Nationwide Contractor Network

SVG University Partnership to Educate Contractors on Benefits of Adding Solar via USA Solar Networks to Service Offering

EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with Storm Ventures Group ("SVG") and SVG University to educate contractors within the SVG network on the benefits of adding solar to their service offering via USA Solar Networks, a member of the SIRC family of companies.

Storm Ventures Group (SVG) is the premier contractor consulting firm. With over 25 years of experience, the company mobilizes contractors throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia to successfully manage catastrophic storm events. SVG helps joint ventures build sales teams, project managers, property inspectors, and specialty trade contractors to help communities rebuild quickly after storms and catastrophic events. SVG, under the direction of CEO Anthony Delmedico, has created a new Solar Division alongside Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. that utilizes their sophisticated SVG University program to educate roofers on the lucrative solar industry.

USA Solar Networks, led by CEO Pablo Diaz, has created a full-service National Dealer and Contractor Program that supplies support, sales, and install services to its 95+ dealers across the country. The 40+ contractors that are used for the install services are all vetted and fully approved by USA Solar Networks, and are mandated to provide the best customer experience to all clients originating in the program. Per the terms of the agreement, USA Solar Networks will work with SVG and its network of contractors to drive new solar sales in key regions nationwide.

Diaz added: "The solar industry is booming, and the opportunity for growth from a partnership with a reputable firm like SVG is truly boundless. We believe this could drive incremental 100 projects per month, generating millions in sustainable revenues. This strategic partnership will enable USA Solar Networks to engage new dealers and continue to assert itself as the premier national solar dealer and contractor program in the country. I look forward to working with Anthony Delmedico and his team to drive sustainable value creation for our shareholders over the long-term."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Director
MZ North America
Main: 949-259-4987
SIRC@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Solar Integrated Roof Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665180/Solar-Integrated-Roofing-Corp-Announ ...

