VIA optronics AG Announces Production Readiness of German Facility Dedicated to US Electric Vehicle Manufacturer

The facility has the capacity to produce approximately 10,000 units of large high-end 3D shaped cold-form car dashboard assemblies per month and can include cluster and/or interactive center information displays.

VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) (“VIA”), a leading supplier of interactive display systems and solutions, today announced that its production facility in Germany is successfully ramping up mass production.

The new facility adds 1,500 square meters to VIA’s existing manufacturing facilities, with significant potential for further expansion. The new facility is already fully dedicated to production for a high-end US electric vehicle manufacturer and brings the total production volume in Nuremberg up to 60,000 units per month, depending on the product and customer mix.

“With this step we have expanded our production capability for automotive dashboard display assemblies up to the width of the whole vehicle cockpit, thus enhancing our ability to produce units for innovative car models especially electric vehicles,” said Mr. Jürgen Eichner, VIA’s Chief Executive Officer.

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA’s interactive display systems combine system design, interactive displays, software functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA’s intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Further information on the Company can be found in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”), which the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You can access a PDF version of the Annual Report at VIA’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.via-optronics.com/investors/financial-and-filings/an .... A hard copy of the audited consolidated financial statements can also be requested free of charge by contacting the investor relations team via the information provided below.