Optinose to Present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

YARDLEY, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Peter Miller will present a company overview and business update at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021, at 8:40 a.m. ET.



To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.