Firsthand Technology Value Fund Discloses Top Portfolio Holdings

1. IntraOp Medical Corp. is the manufacturer of the Mobetron, a medical device that is used to deliver intra-operative radiation to cancer patients. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in IntraOp consisted of 26,856,187 shares of preferred stock plus debt securities and represented approximately 28.2% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*





2. Wrightspeed, Inc. is a supplier of electric drivetrains for heavy-duty commercial vehicles. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Wrightspeed consisted of 60,802,795 shares of preferred and common stock plus debt securities and warrants to purchase additional shares, and represented approximately 25.2% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*





3. Pivotal Systems Corp. (ASX: PVS) provides monitoring and process control technologies for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Pivotal consisted of 23,089,506 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 21.9% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*





4. Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) is a provider of chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) and grinding tools to the semiconductor industry. As of August 31, 2021, the Fund’s investment in Revasum consisted of 46,834,340 shares of common stock equivalents (CDI’s) and represented approximately 14.2% of the Fund’s estimated total investments.*