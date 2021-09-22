checkAd

USD Partners Issues Updated Investor Presentation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 22:21   

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that it will post an updated investor presentation on its website. Among other information, the presentation includes an overview of the Partnership, discusses the benefits to the Partnership from its Sponsor’s Diluent Recovery Unit project and includes updated information with respect to the Western Canadian crude oil market activity.

The presentation will be made available on the Partnership’s website no later than 5:00pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at www.usdpartners.com on the “Events & Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investors” tab.

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies and refiners. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD, along with its partner Gibson Energy, Inc., is progressing on a long-term solution to transport heavier grades of crude oil produced in Western Canada to the U.S Gulf Coast through a Diluent Recovery Unit at the Hardisty Terminal and USD’s destination terminal in Port Arthur, Texas. Both projects are currently operating in the start-up phase. USD is also currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Category: Corporate

Wertpapier


