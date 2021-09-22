checkAd

Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces More than $150 Million of Deleveraging

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM, the “Company”) announced today that it has provided notice to the trustee under the indenture governing its 7.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Secured Notes”) that on October 7, 2021 it intends to redeem $25 million of the Secured Notes pursuant to the Special Asset Sale Redemption provisions in such indenture at a redemption price of 103.000% of the aggregate principal amount of Secured Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding the redemption date. In addition, the Company announced today that during its current fiscal quarter it has repurchased approximately $126.5 million of its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “Unsecured Notes”) through open-market transactions and has retired such Unsecured Notes for approximately $123.5 million. With the transactions announced today resulting in more than $150 million of deleveraging, the Company has demonstrated its commitment to focusing on debt reduction as a primary use of near-term cash.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paperboard and high-yield pulp markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials generated approximately $1.3 billion of revenues during 2020 and currently employs approximately 2,500 people. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials’ or future or expected events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.

Disclaimer

