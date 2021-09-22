checkAd

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 22:30  |  24   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Janus Capital Management LLC ("Janus"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE: FDEU) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 24, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

  • Dial: 888-203-1112; International 719-457-0820; and Passcode #6658502. The update will be available from Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to focus on capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts. The Fund will seek to focus its equity investments on income-producing securities. The Fund will also seek to utilize a dynamic currency hedging process, which will include, at the discretion of the portfolio managers, the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge a portion of the Fund's currency exposure. To generate additional income, the Fund will write (or sell) call options on portfolio equity securities and certain broad-based securities indices in an amount up to 40% of the value of its Managed Assets.

FTA is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $213 billion as of August 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

Seite 1 von 4


1ST TR DYNAMIC/COM SHS jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Janus Capital Management LLC ("Janus"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE: FDEU) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AT&T CEO John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Expand Collaboration with U.S. to Provide 500 Million Additional COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s FDA (ANVISA) to Commence a Pivotal Phase 3 Trial in ...
Moody’s Announces Participation in New GFANZ Alliance: Commits to Align Products and Services to Achieve Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050
Jing-Jin Electric and Allison Transmission Partner to Accelerate Development of Commercial Vehicle ...
Incyte Announces FDA Approval of Jakafi (ruxolitinib) for Treatment of Chronic Graft-Versus-Host ...
Accenture Helps Vivienne Westwood Develop and Launch Products Faster With New Retail PLM Platform ...
Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz to Participate in Virtual Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia ...
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and ...
J2 Global Board of Directors Approves Separation into Two Independent Publicly Traded Companies
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.09.21First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for October
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Issues Notice Regarding September 2021 Distribution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten