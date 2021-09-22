First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Portfolio Manager Update for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that Janus Capital Management LLC ("Janus"), investment sub-advisor for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE: FDEU) (the "Fund"), will release an update on the market and the Fund for financial professionals and investors. The update will be available Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 24, 2021. To listen to the update, follow these instructions:

Dial: 888-203-1112; International 719-457-0820; and Passcode #6658502. The update will be available from Friday, September 24, 2021, at 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund seeks to focus on capital appreciation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies of any market capitalization, including, but not limited to, common and preferred stocks that pay dividends, depositary receipts and real estate investment trusts. The Fund will seek to focus its equity investments on income-producing securities. The Fund will also seek to utilize a dynamic currency hedging process, which will include, at the discretion of the portfolio managers, the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts to hedge a portion of the Fund's currency exposure. To generate additional income, the Fund will write (or sell) call options on portfolio equity securities and certain broad-based securities indices in an amount up to 40% of the value of its Managed Assets.

