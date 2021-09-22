Mister Car Wash to Donate $1 for Every Car Washed at all Tennessee Locations on September 25 to Support Disaster Relief Efforts

"Mister Car Wash has been proud to serve Tennesseans since 2015, and it’s been devastating to see the impact the recent floods have had on our neighbors," said Jill Adams, Vice President of Marketing at Mister Car Wash. "This donation is just one way we can help bring back the ‘shine’ in our communities.”

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW). After a tough year in Middle Tennessee that included destructive tornados and catastrophic floods, Mister Car Wash announced today that it will donate $1 to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for every car washed at Mister locations in the state on Saturday, September 25. Mister has 16 locations across Middle Tennessee, and to maximize the contribution, the Company will base the donations on that day's total car counts, including both retail washes and Unlimited Wash Club member visits.

Mister Car Wash's Tennessee footprint includes stores in Gallatin, Hermitage, Nashville, Antioch, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Columbia, and Clarksville.

For additional information, and for the addresses of all Tennessee locations, please visit www.mistercarwash.com/locations.

About Mister Car Wash | Inspiring People to Shine

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE: MCW) operates over 350 car washes nationwide and has the largest car wash subscription program in North America. With over 25 years of car wash experience, the Mister team is focused on operational excellence and delivering a memorable customer experience through elevated hospitality. The Mister brand is anchored in quality, friendliness and a commitment to the communities we serve as good stewards of the environment and the resources we use. We believe that when you take care of your people, they take care of your customers. To learn more visit: https://mistercarwash.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to Mister Car Wash's expansion efforts and branding initiatives. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," or "should," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.