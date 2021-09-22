checkAd

Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Barry Ticho, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, which will be conducted in fireside chat format, will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat.

About Stoke Therapeutics
 Stoke Therapeutics (Nasdaq: STOK), is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the Company’s proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The Company’s first compound, STK-001, is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The Company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke’s initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the Company’s belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit https://www.stoketherapeutics.com/ or follow the Company on Twitter at @StokeTx.

21.09.21Stoke Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Safety, PK and CSF Exposure Data from the Phase 1/2a MONARCH Study of STK-001 in Children and Adolescents with Dravet Syndrome
