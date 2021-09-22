Stoke Therapeutics to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK), a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Barry Ticho, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation, which will be conducted in fireside chat format, will be available on the Investors & Media section of Stoke’s website at https://investor.stoketherapeutics.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the fireside chat.