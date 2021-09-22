JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation Announces Extraordinary General Meeting Teleconference Details

JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (“JAWS Spitfire”) (NYSE: SPFR), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders, which will be held on September 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time (the “General Meeting”), by teleconference rather than in person. The purpose of the General Meeting is to vote on certain proposals relating to the previously announced merger between JAWS Spitfire and Velo3D, Inc. (“VELO3D” or the “Company”), the related Business Combination Agreement, dated as of March 22, 2021 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Business Combination Agreement”), and the other transactions contemplated therein (collectively, the “Business Combination”).

The General Meeting will be accessible via a live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/jawsspitfire/2021 or by dialing 1 888-965-8995 (toll free—North America) or +1 415-655-0243 (International). Shareholders will be able to submit a question to JAWS Spitfire’s management online in advance of the meeting on the General Meeting website https://www.cstproxy.com/jawsspitfire/2021 or live during the meeting.

About Velo3D, Inc.

VELO3D empowers companies to imagine more and additively manufacture nearly anything. Bringing together an integrated, end-to-end solution of software, hardware, and process-control innovation, VELO3D’s technology for 3D metal printing delivers unparalleled quality control for serial production and enhanced part performance. With VELO3D Flow print preparation software, Sapphire laser powder bed AM system and Assure quality assurance software, manufacturers can accelerate product innovation, become more agile and responsive to market needs and reduce costs. First in the industry to introduce SupportFree metal 3D printing, which allows for the manufacture of previously impossible geometries, the company is based in Silicon Valley and is privately funded. VELO3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.velo3d.com/.