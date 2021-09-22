After safety review The Connection study is now again open to recruit the smallest infants.

Following the completion of the DMC (Data Monitoring Committee) safety review, IBT is pleased to announce the continuation of the recruitment of patients between 500 - 1000g (Strata A and B) in the Connection study.

“Given the vulnerability of the Stratum A population, infants with a birth weight less than 750 gram, we have agreed with the FDA to carefully monitor the safety of these infants. Therefore, the independent DMC has completed an additional safety review, and there are no objections to continue the study. We expect recruitment to increase as we now again recruit in two strata. ” Says Staffan Strömberg, Chief Executive Officer of IBT.