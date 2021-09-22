DallasNews Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Dividend

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on September 22, 2021. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

