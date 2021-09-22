checkAd

Gentherm Announces Global Sales and Strategy Leadership Changes

Jaymi Wilson named Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Yijing Brentano named Senior Vice President of Strategy, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced executive leadership changes in how the Company is organized and operates, effective October 1, 2021.

Jaymi Wilson named Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Corporate Communications
Jaymi Wilson has been named Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and Corporate Communications. In this expanded leadership role, she will be responsible for leading the global sales organization where she will implement strategy to expand Gentherm’s customer base and optimize financial performance. Wilson will assume responsibility of global sales from Paul Giberson, who has elected to depart Gentherm after an accomplished career as a senior sales leader to launch a new endeavor.

“Jaymi has a deep understanding of our business where she has played an integral role in shaping Gentherm’s transformation to deliver extraordinary solutions for our customers,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “Jaymi’s ability to advance our long-term objectives, and her close relationships with both our internal and external stakeholders position her exceptionally well to drive our global sales, marketing and corporate communications initiatives.”

Eyler added, “I would like to thank Paul for his leadership and commitment to Gentherm over the past 15 years. He played a critical role in the company’s growth and performance and has been a vital member of our leadership team in delivering results for our customers. I have confidence Paul will have continued success in the next chapter of his career.”

Since joining Gentherm in 2013, Wilson has assumed roles of increasing responsibility, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Strategy, Marketing, and Corporate Communications. Prior to that she was Vice President and General Manager of Gentherm’s Medical Business. Her career in the automotive industry has spanned manufacturing, engineering, business planning, sales management, strategy, business, and corporate development at Visteon, SMR Automotive and Gentherm.

